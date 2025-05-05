Notice of Hearing Regarding Cyber Charter School Application

Notice is hereby given that the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will conduct public hearings regarding cyber charter school applications postmarked or submitted on or before October 1, 2025. The hearings are currently scheduled for:

November 3, 2025 - canceled

November 4, 2025 - canceled

November 21, 2025 Limitless Montessori Cyber Charter School - canceled

November 24, 2025 - canceled

The hearings will be able to be viewed virtually, but applicant(s) and persons wishing to provide verbal comments at the time of the hearing must attend in person. Members of the public may view the hearing virtually or attend in person. Please note only individuals who have submitted comments ahead of time will be permitted to comment at the hearings. The hearings will take place in the York/Columbia rooms at Harrisburg PaTTAN, 6340 Flank Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Login information to access the hearing(s) will be posted to PDE’s Division of Charter School’s Applications webpage at: Charter Applications (pa.gov).

The hearings pertain to applicants seeking to operate a new cyber charter school beginning in the 2026-2027 school year. The purpose of the hearings is to gather information from applicants about the proposed cyber charter school(s) as well as receive comments from interested individuals regarding any application(s). The names of the applicant(s), copies of the application(s), and a listing of the dates and times scheduled for the hearings on each application(s) can be viewed on PDE’s website on or before October 14, 2025,

Individuals who wish to provide verbal or written comments on an application must provide a copy of their comments to PDE and the applicant 10 days prior to the scheduled hearing. Comments provided by this deadline will become part of the certified record concerning the application(s). Failure to comply with this deadline will preclude the individual from providing comments. Verbal comments may be limited based on the number of individuals requesting time to provide comments.

The hearings will be conducted by a panel of individuals who have completed an initial review of the application(s). Panel members may question the applicant(s) on issues identified during the initial review, as well as issues raised in the written comments filed by the deadline. Panel members may also question individuals who offer verbal comments. Commentators will not be permitted to question either the applicant or the panel members.

Comments sent to PDE should be addressed to Division of Charter Schools, 607 South Drive, 4th Floor West, Harrisburg, PA 17120, in addition to being emailed to the Division at ra-charterschools@pa.gov.

Comments sent to the applicant should be addressed to Limitless Montessori Cyber Charter School, 3947 Lincoln Highway, Suite 210, Downingtown, PA 19335 via mail, in addition to being emailed to mrothschild@gmail.com. Hearing agendas will be prepared no later than one week before the scheduled hearing, when PDE is aware of the number of individuals who wish to provide verbal comments at each hearing. The hearing agendas will provide the order of presentation, as well as specify the amount of time allotted to each commentator.

Hearing agendas will be posted under Charter School Applications on PDE’s website at the following Charter Applications (pa.gov).

For questions regarding these hearing(s), please contact the Division of Charter Schools at ra-charterschools@pa.gov.