PVAAS professional learning is designed to deepen educators' understanding of PVAAS and other K-12 data, supporting informed decisions at every level - from system-wide planning to student-by-student support.
Data Consultations
The PVAAS Statewide Team for PDE offers no-cost 1:1 virtual data consultations for Pennsylvania's public LEAs (district and school leaders from LEAs/districts/schools, charter schools, CTCs, and IUs). The sessions are customized to assist in identifying, understanding, and applying your PVAAS data with other K-12 data to support educators' work and goals. To schedule a virtual 1:1 session, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
Summer 2026 Live Webinars & On-Demand Webcasts
Join us for a relaxed, interactive virtual session to explore Pennsylvania Educator Effectiveness Rating System (PEERS), the no-cost tool you can use to complete your Act 13 evaluations. With a modernized look and feel, PEERS is easy to navigate and use. Whether you’re a current user with questions or just curious about what PEERS has to offer, this session is for you. We’ll walk through features together, and you’ll be encouraged to follow along in your own account. Bring your questions - we’ll leave plenty of time for discussion and exploration!
- Attend Live Webinar on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after June 24, 2026
Register for Complete Your Act 13 Evaluations with PEERS live webinar or to view on-demand webcast
In this interactive and collaborative session, LEA district and school administrators, as well as teacher leaders, will explore will explore the foundational aspects of PVAAS reporting to expand their knowledge and use of the major reports. Come ready to engage! This two-hour webinar is highly interactive and will provide opportunities for practice and application within participants’ own data. Participants will receive an information-rich digital guide that will be used during the webinar and can also support data analysis after the fall release. Whether you are new to your role or would just like a refresher, join us to discover how the data can inform next steps, highlight successes, and identify areas which might benefit from instructional support and enhancements. Act 48 credits will be awarded for participation in this two-hour session.
Attend either of the live webinars for Act 48 credits on:
- Thursday, June 25, 10:00am-12:00pm
- Monday, June 29, 12:30pm-2:30pm
SY26-27 Live Webinars & On-Demand Webcasts
Across Pennsylvania, educators have access to a range of no-cost PDE tools designed to support continuous improvement and strengthen student outcomes. This session will help participants understand how these tools can be used together effectively and strategically. Join this 2-hour webinar for an overview of seven key PDE data tools and how they work together to support your improvement efforts. The session will highlight the PA Future Ready Index, PVAAS, Data Interaction (eMetric), Evidence Resource Center, SAS Portal, Classroom Diagnostic Tools (CDT), and Firefly Benchmark, with a focus on how each resource contributes to a comprehensive approach to data-informed decision-making. Participants will leave the session with practical insights, guiding questions, and actionable ideas they can use to support planning and continuous improvement in their LEA/school.
Act 45 (5 hours) and Act 48 credits will be offered for those joining the session live on one of the two webinar dates. For those seeking the 5 hours of Act 45 credit, you will need to complete and submit the culminating activity after your participation in the session.
Attend live webinar on either:
- August 31, 2026 - 1:00pm-3:00pm
- October 19, 2026 - 9:00am-11:00am
Register for Better Together: PDE's Suite of K-12 Tools to Support Continuous Improvement live webinar
Building a strong data culture doesn’t happen by accident. Rather, it grows through small, intentional practices over time. This session highlights PVAAS resources that can be easily woven into faculty meetings, newsletters, data conversations, and ongoing professional learning to keep data visible and meaningful. Participants will leave with practical ideas and ready‑to‑use strategies for supporting a positive, data‑informed culture in their school.
- Attend Live Webinar on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 – 9:00am-10:00am
- View On-Demand Webcast after September 23, 2026
Register for Quick Tips for Infusing Data into Your Data Culture live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Supporting educators early in their careers sets the foundation for long‑term success and understanding data is an important part of that journey. This session explores how PVAAS can be thoughtfully incorporated into induction planning to give teachers access to meaningful data that supports their work with students. We’ll share ready‑to‑use resources that can be embedded into existing induction structures, helping teams build a common language and shared understanding of PVAAS data in a supportive, approachable way.
- Attend Live Webinar on Thursday, September 24, 2026 – 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after October 1, 2026
Register for Starting Strong: Using PVAAS to Support Teacher Induction live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Excited for the 2026 PVAAS report updates? Don't miss out—join us for an informational 30-minute webinar where you'll get a first look at what's new! We'll introduce the latest reports and features coming this year, plus give you a quick refresher on last year’s enhancements. Experience demonstrations and screenshots of these new options, discover how they can benefit your work, and enjoy interactive Q&A time to share your thoughts and ideas. Bring your curiosity as we explore the future of PVAAS together!
- Attend Live Webinar on Tuesday, September 29, 2026 – 1:00pm-1:30pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after October 6, 2026
Register for Unveiling What’s New: Explore What’s Coming Soon in PVAAS! live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Getting ready to communicate your PVAAS results to your team or your board? We will explore practical ways to communicate student growth results clearly and confidently to a variety of stakeholders, including school boards, educators, families, and the community. Using PVAAS scatterplots and the new value‑added growth summary, we’ll model approachable language and visuals that help turn growth data into an accurate, easy‑to‑understand story that supports transparent, data‑informed conversations.
- Attend Live Webinar on Wednesday, October 7, 2026 – 9:00am-10:00am
- View On-Demand Webcast after October 14, 2026
Register for Making Growth Understandable: Communicating PVAAS Results live webinar or view on-demand webcast
While summary reports serve as a valuable introduction, they only tell part of the story about student growth and achievement. This session encourages educators to look beyond the surface by delving into PVAAS Diagnostic reports. By examining these detailed and powerful reports, educators can gain a clearer understanding of how different groups of students responded to instruction and academic programming. The session will guide participants through a close analysis of growth and achievement trends, also helping you to identify which students met or exceeded their predicted performance. With these deeper insights, educators can make informed decisions about setting meaningful goals, planning instructional walkthroughs, and targeting areas for continuous improvement.
- Attend Live Webinar on Thursday, October 8, 2026 – 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after October 15, 2026
Register for Beyond the Summary: Using PVAAS Diagnostic Reporting to Focus Continuous Improvement live webinar or view on-demand webcast
This session begins by exploring teacher growth data and considering how it might be used alongside other classroom evidence to support thoughtful, purposeful instruction. Participants will then explore the student data available in PVAAS, learning how projections, achievement, and growth information can help identify patterns and guide next steps for individual students and groups. Through this approach, teachers will discover practical ways to use both teacher and student data for effective instructional planning. Act 48 credits will be awarded for participation in this session.
Act 48 credits will be awarded for this two-hour session.
Attend either of the live webinars for Act 48 credits on:
- Monday, October 12, 2026 – 9:00am-11:00am
- Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - 12:30pm-2:30pm
Register for Using PVAAS Teacher & Student Data to Plan Instruction
In this interactive and collaborative session, LEA district and school administrators, as well as teacher leaders, will explore the foundational aspects of PVAAS reporting to expand their knowledge and use of the major reports. Come ready to engage! This two-hour webinar is highly interactive and will provide opportunities for practice and application within participants’ own data. Participants will receive an information-rich digital guide that will be used during the webinar and can also support data analysis after the fall release. Whether you are new to your role or would just like a refresher, join us to discover how the data can inform next steps, highlight successes, and identify areas which might benefit from instructional support and enhancements.
Act 48 credits will be awarded for this two-hour session.
Attend the live webinar for Act 48 credits on:
- Monday, October 12, 2026 - 12:30pm-2:30pm
Reflection and goal setting are an important part of professional growth, and it’s important to engage in this type of work with care and intention. This session explores simple ways to use data to support thoughtful self-reflection and guide conversations that feel collaborative and growth‑focused. We’ll highlight approaches that support school leaders in their reflective process using school-level data, as well as teachers in their reflective process using teacher-specific data. Participants will leave with practical ideas for partnering with educators and educational leaders around feedback and goal setting, using data as a supportive tool for learning, trust, and continuous improvement.
- Attend Live Webinar on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 – 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after October 20, 2026
Register for Reflecting Together: Modeling & Supporting Self-Reflection to Support Professional Growth live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Start preparing now for a smooth and efficient PVAAS Roster Verification process! We’ll explore key decisions around teacher eligibility and instructional responsibility, and give an overview of timelines, administrator roles, and critical data collections – all of which will support accurate teacher-specific measures for Act 13 reporting. These decisions today can help you set up your systems for a smooth process from pre-populating accurate teacher rosters to calculating concurrent enrollment and sharing instructional responsibility. Join us for insights, planning tips, and opportunities for questions throughout the session.
- Attend Live Webinar on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – 9:00am-10:00am
- View On-Demand Webcast after October 27, 2026
Register for Get a Jump Start on Roster Verification for PVAAS Teacher Reporting live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Discover how to turn PVAAS data into meaningful classroom walk-throughs and observations that become uplifting, purposeful experiences which truly make a difference for your staff! In this session, participants will learn how to interpret and utilize PVAAS data to support instructional improvement and professional growth. We will explore strategies for using student growth information during classroom visits to highlight strengths, identify areas for development, and foster a culture of positive feedback. Practical examples will demonstrate how administrators and instructional leaders can integrate PVAAS insights into their reflection practices, ensuring every walk-through is tailored to celebrate achievements and encourage ongoing progress. Join us to explore practical tips and thoughtful approaches for meaningful reflection, making every visit an opportunity to celebrate growth and inspire both teachers and students.
- Attend Live Webinar on Monday, November 9, 2026 – 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after November 16, 2026
Register for Walk-throughs That Inspire: Meaningful Reflections for Every Classroom Visit live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Analyzing the effectiveness of Tier 1 (Core) programs is essential in building and sustaining a robust MTSS system over time. It is important to analyze the health of Tier 1 on annual basis to determine if the Core is working for the majority of students, which then allows for effective planning and programming for students in need of Tier 2 and 3 supports. Join this session to discover how PVAAS data, alongside local assessment data, can inform the health of your Tier 1 programming. Learn how to integrate this data with curriculum planning to strengthen general education and support all learners effectively.
This session pairs well with our companion webinar on How PVAAS Data Supports Decisions in MTSS Tier 2 and Tier 3 Programming.
- Attend Live Webinar on Wednesday, January 20, 2027 – 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after January 27, 2027
Register for Using PVAAS Data to Strengthen MTSS Tier 1 live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Even with a high-quality Tier 1 and differentiated supports in the classroom, some students will need “more than the Core” through supports provided at Tiers 2 and 3. This process involves examining student group data as well as individual student information, integrating both state and local assessment results to inform decisions. Evaluate programs and align targeted interventions with both student needs and curriculum goals to deliver effective, data-driven support.
This session builds on key ideas from our Using PVAAS Data to Strengthen MTSS Tier 1 Decisions webinar and extends them to more intensive levels of support.
- Attend Live Webinar on Wednesday, January 27, 2027 – 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after February 3, 2027
Register for How PVAAS Data Supports Decisions in MTSS Tier 2 and Tier 3 Programming live webinar or view on-demand webcast
A successful data upload eases the lift of PVAAS Roster Verification for educators across your LEA/district, and collaboration between the PIMS Administrator and educational leaders is key! Join us to explore how the Staff Student Subtest collection supports accurate roster pre-population in PVAAS and the program decisions your team needs to make to ensure complete, reliable data. Opportunities for questions will occur throughout the session.
- Attend Live Webinar on Thursday, February 4, 2027 – 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after February 11, 2027
Register for Roster Verification for PVAAS Teacher Reporting: Make the Most Out of PIMS live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Ready to energize your student conferences and academic planning? Join us for an interactive session where school counselors and educators will discover how PVAAS student projection data transforms conversations into actionable opportunities for student progress. We’ll dive into how projections can spark meaningful discussions, provide clear guidance for course selection, pinpoint students who are ready for enrichment or need extra support, and map out graduation pathways. Our focus is on making data-driven dialogue engaging and collaborative—empowering both students and families to make confident, student-centered decisions. Come learn, participate, and see how using PVAAS data can inspire powerful outcomes for your students!
- Attend Live Webinar on Wednesday, February 10, 2027 – 9:00am-10:00am
- View On-Demand Webcast after February 17, 2027
Register for Guiding Course Decisions and Graduation Pathways with PVAAS Projections live webinar or view on-demand webcast
A strong Comprehensive Plan starts with meaningful data conversations. The Future Ready PA Index offers a helpful big‑picture starting point, but it’s just the beginning. This session highlights how PVAAS data can be used alongside Future Ready PA Index to dig deeper, identify strengths and areas for growth, and support thoughtful goal‑setting. LEA and school teams are encouraged to build a shared understanding of their data in PVAAS as they work through needs assessment and continuous improvement efforts together.
- Attend Live Webinar on Tuesday, February 23, 2027 – 9:00am-10:00am
- View On-Demand Webcast after March 2, 2027
Register for Working on Your Comprehensive Plan live webinar or view on-demand webcast
It’s soon time to verify rosters! We’ll help you enter the PVAAS roster verification season with a plan for engaging educators and administrators in the process. We’ll outline steps you and your team members need to take during each phase of roster verification. You’ll leave with a checklist resource to help focus your tasks and keep your team on track for the timely completion of roster verification. Throughout the session we’ll address your questions; feel free to stay on for the open Q&A at the end to be sure you are prepared to tackle roster verification efficiently!
- Attend Live Webinar on Thursday, April 8, 2027 – 9:00am-10:00am
- View On-Demand Webcast after April 15, 2027
Register for Ready, Set, Roster: Ensuring a Successful RV Season live webinar or view on-demand webcast
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.