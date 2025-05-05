In this interactive and collaborative session, LEA district and school administrators, as well as teacher leaders, will explore will explore the foundational aspects of PVAAS reporting to expand their knowledge and use of the major reports. Come ready to engage! This two-hour webinar is highly interactive and will provide opportunities for practice and application within participants’ own data. Participants will receive an information-rich digital guide that will be used during the webinar and can also support data analysis after the fall release. Whether you are new to your role or would just like a refresher, join us to discover how the data can inform next steps, highlight successes, and identify areas which might benefit from instructional support and enhancements. Act 48 credits will be awarded for participation in this two-hour session.

Attend either of the live webinars for Act 48 credits on:

Thursday, June 25, 10:00am-12:00pm

Monday, June 29, 12:30pm-2:30pm

Register for Unlocking the Power of PVAAS Reports