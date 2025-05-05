In a data-driven school culture, educators make informed decisions based on data – facts and information – rather than opinion, assumptions, or past practices. Decisions related to student learning outcomes are informed by data, as are many of the other decisions made in schools on a daily basis. Competency in using this data to make decisions is a fundamental and necessary skill for all educators. Becoming knowledgeable about the types of data and assessment sources is key. Knowledgeable educators are able to distinguish between categories of school data and choose appropriate applications of the data to make informed decisions.

Although it is tempting to have only key staff member present data, analysis, and the resulting decision in “ready-made” presentations, allowing all staff to become knowledgeable and be a part of the process is generally more effective. A collective approach encourages colleagues to take ownership of the problem, the data, and the solution.

Resources found here support the development and sustainability of data and assessment literacy in educators.

(From: PDE PIL Foundations: Data to Action & PDE PIL School-Level Data to Action eBooks)