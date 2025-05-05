In a data-driven school culture, educators make informed decisions based on data – facts and information – rather than opinion, assumptions, or past practices. Decisions related to student learning outcomes are informed by data, as are many of the other decisions made in schools on a daily basis. Competency in using this data to make decisions is a fundamental and necessary skill for all educators. Becoming knowledgeable about the types of data and assessment sources is key. Knowledgeable educators are able to distinguish between categories of school data and choose appropriate applications of the data to make informed decisions.
Although it is tempting to have only key staff member present data, analysis, and the resulting decision in “ready-made” presentations, allowing all staff to become knowledgeable and be a part of the process is generally more effective. A collective approach encourages colleagues to take ownership of the problem, the data, and the solution.
Resources found here support the development and sustainability of data and assessment literacy in educators.
(From: PDE PIL Foundations: Data to Action & PDE PIL School-Level Data to Action eBooks)
Understanding the types and categories of data helps educators determine how to identify the appropriate data sources effectively and link those data sources to the decisions and issues at hand throughout the school year. Categorizing data helps users make decisions on where to find the information, how to process and display it, and how to understand the reliability of the information. It is important in a data-driven culture to consider and use multiple data sources; this offers a more comprehensive analysis of a problem than a single data source can provide.
Digital/Print Resources
- Types of K-12 Data (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Four Types of Data: A Clearer Picture of Student Learning (PDF)
Videos
Student learning data, often thought of as assessment data, is the most common category of data that school leaders, teachers, and data teams use to inform improvements in student and teacher performance. It is encouraged for school data teams to use formative, benchmark, diagnostic, and summative data to inform decisions which impact and improve the performance of all students.
Digital/Print Resources
- Types of K-12 Student Learning Assessments (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Student Learning Assessments: Types and Purposes (PDF)
Videos
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.