Shapiro Administration Recognizes Two Outstanding School Employees as 2026 Pennsylvania RISE Award Honorees

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today recognized two excellent school employees for their exceptional contributions to school and community, naming them 2026 Pennsylvania Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award honorees. Ken Bonkoski, school facilities manager at Antietam School District, and Kimberly Lokhaiser, school bus driver and paraprofessional at Butler Area School District, make a difference each day for the students and families they serve .

“This year’s RISE Award honorees exemplify the humanity and compassion that exists in classrooms across the Commonwealth, and the dedication school staff have for the learners in their charge,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Mr. Bonkoski and Ms. Lokhaiser go above and beyond each and every day, ensuring students feel seen, heard, and valued, which not only sets them up for greater success in school, it will impact them for the rest of their lives.”

The RISE Award, established by Congress in 2019 and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, honors a school employee who provides exemplary service to students in pre-kindergarten through high school. To be eligible for the award, an individual must be a full- or part-time non-teaching school employee, including paraprofessionals, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades.

At Antietam School District, Mr. Bonkoski goes well above his typical responsibilities as a facilities manager to ensure students and staff at Antietam School District have an environment that is welcoming and ready for learning. He is often the first person in the school buildings, and many times the last one to leave. Mr. Bonkoski is visible, present, and actively engaged in all things big and small within Antietam School District. Mr. Bonkoski has been known to not only shovel and plow snow for the school district but often extends his help to local churches within the community. Mr. Bonkoski takes incredible pride in his role as facilities manager, and mentors and trains other staff in the facilities department to do their work with heart and dedication.

At Butler Area School District, Ms. Kim (as she is known by the students, staff, and community) goes above and beyond in many ways. She has been a bus driver for 31 years and provides students a safe and welcoming environment on her school bus each day. Every student who boards the bus is greeted with a warm smile and kindness. Ms. Kim’s bus supervisor shared, “Kim’s impact is felt not only in the work she does, but in the spirit she brings.” She is known to dress up and decorate her school bus for various holidays and even has a special elf who visits during the winter months. Not only does Ms. Kim drive a school bus, she serves as a paraprofessional at the intermediate school. Her passion does not end with driving students to school but continues in supporting them with their academics during the school day. She has helped students learn to read and connect with literature, and even helped a student learn to walk for the first time.

The Shapiro Administration has asked the U.S. Secretary of Education to consider Ken Bonkoski and Kim Lokhaiser for the national RISE award, which will be announced in the spring.

One of last year’s Pennsylvania RISE recipients, Officer Jim Green from Butler Area School District, was named the national RISE Award winner for his exemplary service to his school community.

The 2025-26 enacted state budget delivers on Governor Shapiro’s promises to strengthen the Commonwealth’s schools and communities, and create more opportunities for our children. The $50.1 billion budget delivers for families, schools, and communities by providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $900 million, including a $565 million increase in public school adequacy funding, $105 million for Basic Education Funding, and a $40 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also includes a $125 million investment in school infrastructure and a Pre-K rate increase for teachers. This critical funding helps schools provide learners with the programs, resources, and services they need to succeed.