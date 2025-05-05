Act 48 providers upload credits/hours earned by educators directly into the Professional Education Record Management System (PERMS). PDE recommends credits and hours be submitted within 30 days of completion.



Pennsylvania colleges and universities upload credits earned by educators directly into PERMS. Educators must contact their PA college registrar to request Act 48 credit for completed collegiate courses.



College credits earned outside of Pennsylvania must be submitted via an unopened, official transcript mailed to:



Act 48 Transcripts, Division of Planning

Pennsylvania Department of Education



607 South Drive, 4th Floor

Harrisburg PA 17120-0600



The department will only accept official e-transcripts received directly from out-of-state higher education institutions submitted to the following email address: RA-EDACT48ETRSCRPT@PA.GOV

