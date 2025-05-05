Date of Revisions Major Changes to CSPG #003

12/2025 Changed “Intern” to “Experienced-Based” per Act 47 of 2025.

Changed service years from 3 to 5 per Act 47 of 2025.

​3/30/2023

​Changed the validity of Teacher Intern (Instructional) certificates from three calendar years to three service years, as per § 49.92.



​11/1/2020

​Updated terminology per to Act 76 from "Vocational" to "Career and Technical"



​9/1/2018 ​Additional information was added regarding Vocational Instructional I validity under Act 86.

1/2017 New information was added on Vocational Instructional I validity due to Act 86 of 2016.

6/1/2014 Added chart for Administrative I certificate validity: Provisional Administrative I certificate validity information added.

Type codes added.

The validity of Administrative I certificates issued under the 1980/1987 regulations changed to five years of service from three years effective 1/1/2008.

8/1/2013 The Alien Provisional Certificate is no longer issued effective 9/28/2012. Standard certificates will be issued to non-citizens and identified with the term “Non-Citizen of U.S.”, except for world language certificate holders.

Validity information: An Instructional or Educational Specialist certificate for a noncitizen of U.S. is determined by service years; an Instructional certificate or Educational Specialist certificate is valid for six service years. The Administrative I (created 1/1/2008) certificate is valid for five service years.

The Bureau title has been changed from the Bureau of Teacher Certification and Preparation to the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality.

7/1//2004 Vocational Instructional I Certificates issued on or after 10/1/1999 under the 1999 regulations were given a validity period of six years rather than the former validity period of seven years under the 1987 regulations.

Administrative code 78 certificates issued on or after 9/1/2001 are valid for 99 years.

Supervisory code 76 certificates issued on or after 9/1/2001 are valid for 99 years.

1/1/1987 The State Board of Education extended the validity of provisional certificates issued effective 9/1980 as follows: Instructional I: six years. Educational Specialist I: six years. Vocational Instructional I: seven years.

A holder of a provisional certificate issued prior to 9/1980 who had not completed three years of satisfactory service on the certificate in Pennsylvania automatically qualifies for the extended validity period. However, a person whose provisional certificate issued prior to 9/1980 that lapsed before the opening of the 1980-81 school year, by having completed three years of satisfactory service on the certificate, was required to either renew his/her provisional certificate (level I) or convert to permanent status (level II).

1/1/1987

CSPG #75 The Alien Provisional Certificate was issued to an alien who: (1) was legally authorized to reside permanently and seek employment in the United States; and, (2) had filed declaration of his/her intent to become a citizen of the United States.