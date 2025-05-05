Skip to agency navigation
    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    CSPG 3 - Validity of a Pennsylvania Certificate

    Modified: December 2025

    Pennsylvania Level I certificates are valid for actual years of professional service using a certificate, not calendar years.  This may include some long-term substitute assignments.  Level II (permanent) certificates are valid for 99 years.  See CSPG 7 - Level II Certification for more information regarding calculation of service. 

    General Policies

    1. The years valid and effective date fields printed on a Pennsylvania certificate are not to be used as the singular factor for determining certificate validity.
    2. Certificates issued in accordance with 1980 and 1987 regulations are valid as follows:
      • Instructional I:  six years of service.
      • Alien Provisional:  six years of service (no longer issued and converted to non-citizen credential 9/2012).
      • Educational Specialist I:  six years of service.
      • Supervisory I:  three years of service.
    3. Certificates issued in accordance with 1999 regulations are valid as follows:
      • Instructional I:  six years of service.
      • Educational Specialist I:  six years of service.
      • Supervisory and Career and Technical Supervisor:  99 years of service.
    4. Certificates issued on or after July 13, 2016 under Act 86, section 1204.2 are valid as follows:
      • Career and Technical Instructional I: eight years of service.
      • Career and Technical Instructional I certificates issued prior to July 13, 2016 that had six years of validity (under the 1999 regulations) and that were valid on July 13, 2016 will have a total of eight years of validity.
      • Career and Technical Instructional I certificates issued prior to July 13, 2016 that had seven years of validity (under the 1987 regulations) and that were valid on July 13, 2016 will receive an additional one school term/year of valid service.
    5. Administrative Certificates issued in accordance with statute and regulations listed below are valid as follows:
      • Complete an approved administrator preparation program; and
      • Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of school law by presenting evidence of satisfactory achievement on the Praxis test required for administrative certification.
        OR
      • Provide proof of completion of an Introductory Pennsylvania Inspired Leadership (PIL) program approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE); and
      • Satisfactory achievement on the Praxis test required for administrative certification.*Within two years of employment as a principal, vice principal, or assistant principal, the provisional certificate holder must either:
        CredentialType CodeYears Valid
        Administrative I: Elementary or Secondary Principal (effective 1980 and 1987)83/84Five years of service
        Administrative (effective 1999)7899 years of service
        Administrative I (effective 7/20/2007)75Five years of service beginning 1/1/2008
        Provisional Administrative I (effective 6/30/2011) *72Five years of service
        Career and Technical Administrative Director787899 years of service
      • *Within two years of employment as a principal, vice principal, or assistant principal, the provisional certificate holder must either:
        • Complete an approved administrator preparation program; and
        • Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of school law by presenting evidence of satisfactory achievement on the Praxis test required for administrative certification.
          OR
        • Provide proof of completion of an Introductory Pennsylvania Inspired Leadership (PIL) program approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE); and
        • Satisfactory achievement on the Praxis test required for administrative certification.
    6. Military Science certificates are valid for 99 years.
    7. The holder of a Level I Instructional certificate issued prior to September 1980 was initially granted a renewable three-year certificate.  In September 1980, new regulations extended the validity to a total of six service years, eliminating the need for renewals.  The certificate must be converted to Level II by the end of the service time.
    8. Effective September 28, 2012, Alien Provisional certificates were no longer issued.  A standard level I certificate (Instructional or Educational Specialist, etc.) is issued and designated on the credential as non-U.S. citizen.
    9. Either the employing school entity or the certificate holder may request a validity determination for a Pennsylvania Level I certificate by submitting the Documentation Worksheet for Determining Certificate Validity.
    10. Only PDE’s Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality can determine the validity of a certificate.
    11. For an educator to serve on a certificate, the certificate must be valid. The certificate must also be maintained as active by completing approved continuing professional education requirements.
    12. Additional information can be found in the Lapsed Certificat​es Basic Education Circular.

    Experienced Based Certificates

    1. The validity period of a Career and Technical Experienced-Based certificate is five calendar years from date of issuance, whether or not the certificate is used by the educator. 
    2. The validity period of an Instructional Teacher Experienced-Based certificate is five service years.

    References

    22 Pa. Code §§49.82, 49.102, 49.92, 49.142 (b), 49.152; 24 PS 12-1214; 24 PS 11-1109 (c).
    24 P.S. § 12-1204.2

    Related CSPGs:

    CSPG 7 - Level II Certification

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous CSPG printing dates on this subject: 12/79, 1/87, 7/04, 6/14, 9/18

    Summary of Changes

    Date of RevisionsMajor Changes to CSPG #003
    12/2025
    • Changed “Intern” to “Experienced-Based” per Act 47 of 2025.
    • Changed service years from 3 to 5 per Act 47 of 2025.
    ​3/30/2023
    		​Changed the validity of Teacher Intern (Instructional) certificates from three calendar years to three service years, as per § 49.92.
    ​11/1/2020
    		​Updated terminology per to Act 76 from "Vocational" to "Career and Technical"
    ​9/1/2018​Additional information was added regarding Vocational Instructional I validity under Act 86.
    1/2017New information was added on Vocational Instructional I validity due to Act 86 of 2016.
    6/1/2014

    Added chart for Administrative I certificate validity:

    • Provisional Administrative I certificate validity information added.
    • Type codes added.
    • The validity of Administrative I certificates issued under the 1980/1987 regulations changed to five years of service from three years effective 1/1/2008.
    8/1/2013
    • The Alien Provisional Certificate is no longer issued effective 9/28/2012. Standard certificates will be issued to non-citizens and identified with the term “Non-Citizen of U.S.”, except for world language certificate holders.
    • Validity information:
      • An Instructional or Educational Specialist certificate for a noncitizen of U.S. is determined by service years; an Instructional certificate or Educational Specialist certificate is valid for six service years.
      • The Administrative I (created 1/1/2008) certificate is valid for five service years.
    • The Bureau title has been changed from the Bureau of Teacher Certification and Preparation to the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality.
    7/1//2004
    • Vocational Instructional I Certificates issued on or after 10/1/1999 under the 1999 regulations were given a validity period of six years rather than the former validity period of seven years under the 1987 regulations.
    • Administrative code 78 certificates issued on or after 9/1/2001 are valid for 99 years.
    • Supervisory code 76 certificates issued on or after 9/1/2001 are valid for 99 years.
    1/1/1987
    • The State Board of Education extended the validity of provisional certificates issued effective 9/1980 as follows:
      • Instructional I: six years.
      • Educational Specialist I: six years.
      • Vocational Instructional I: seven years.
    • A holder of a provisional certificate issued prior to 9/1980 who had not completed three years of satisfactory service on the certificate in Pennsylvania automatically qualifies for the extended validity period. However, a person whose provisional certificate issued prior to 9/1980 that lapsed before the opening of the 1980-81 school year, by having completed three years of satisfactory service on the certificate, was required to either renew his/her provisional certificate (level I) or convert to permanent status (level II).
    1/1/1987
    CSPG #75
    • The Alien Provisional Certificate was issued to an alien who: (1) was legally authorized to reside permanently and seek employment in the United States; and, (2) had filed declaration of his/her intent to become a citizen of the United States.
    3/1/1975
    CSPG #14
    • All provisional certificates or level I certificates issued by the Department of Education are valid for three years of service.
    • Employment in nonpublic schools within the commonwealth which does not require the state certificate as a job requisite shall be counted towards the three years of service only if the holder seeks to have such service credited towards meeting the experience requirements established for permanent or higher levels of certification.
    • It is the responsibility of the certificate holder to fulfill educational requirements for conversion to a permanent certificate or for renewal of the provisional certificate within the validity period of the provisional certificate.