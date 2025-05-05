​After you pay and submit your application in TIMS, you will be provided with a cover sheet that indicates which documents are required for submission. Most documents can be uploaded directly into your application or submitted electronically. If you have documents that cannot be uploaded directly or submitted electronically, they must be submitted to PDE via mail with the cover sheet.



NOTE: If your coversheet only lists "Other", you are not required to submit any documentation. Please do not mail in the coversheet by itself as it is not needed.