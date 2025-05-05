An emergency permit is issued by the Department upon the request of an employing public school entity (LEA) when a position has been advertised and no fully qualified and properly certificated applicant is available. A private employing agency CAN NOT request an emergency ​​permit. The candidate for an emergency permit must have earned a bachelor's degree from a state-approved college or university and must meet all other eligibility requirements.



The emergency permit ​​may be requested for an individual to serve in a vacant position as a long-term or day-to-day substitute. The permit is valid from the first day of the month of issuance until the last day of summer school in that school year and may be reissued in subsequent years upon the submission of the appropriate application to the Department from the public school entity and completion of conditions set by the Department.



Guidelines for issuance ​and re-issuance of emergency permits are found under CSPG 13. Note that the re-issuance of a Type 01 permit requires the completion of a state- approved certification program. Candidates working under Type 01 emergency permits who have not met reissuance requirements due to extenuating circumstances must contact their employing LEA.



If you have been directed by a public school entity to generate an emergency permit request, you will do so in the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS). You will f​​ind an emergency permit user guide under Help With TIMS.



Review Emergency Permit Frequently Asked Questions for additional information.​