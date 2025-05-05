Yes, but only a Type 06 Day-to-Day Emergency Permit can be requested. Inactive and Voluntary Inactive Pennsylvania certificate holders may substitute for a total of 180 days per school-year in their certificate area.

An Emergency Permit is not required for an individual to work in their certificate area(s).



A Type 04 permit is requested for a temporary position that will exceed 20 consecutive days in a single assignment and when future employment in the position is not anticipated by the LEA.

A Type 06 Permit is required when the individual is working outside of their certification area(s). A single assignment may not exceed 20 days.



NOTE: "Inactive" and "Voluntary Inactive" status pertains to the ACT 48 - Continuing Professional Education requirement and not the validity (service/teaching years) of a Pennsylvania certificate. For information on how to reactive your PA certificate, please contact the Division of Planning at ra-edact48@pa.gov.

