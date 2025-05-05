A Pennsylvania public school entity, also known as a Local Education Agency (LEA), requests an Emergency Permit to fill a vacant position when it is unable to find a fully qualified and properly certified educator holding a valid and active certificate.
Any LEA can apply for an Emergency Permit. An individual should not apply for an Emergency Permit unless instructed to do so by an LEA.
A minimum of a bachelor's degree is required (except career and technical instructional areas, school nurse, and dental hygienist).
The permit is valid from the first day of the month of issuance until the last day of summer school in that school year.
No. An Emergency Permit cannot be issued to a candidate who holds an expired Experience-Based certificate in the subject area requested or a lapsed Level I certificate.
Yes, but only a Type 06 Day-to-Day Emergency Permit can be requested. Inactive and Voluntary Inactive Pennsylvania certificate holders may substitute for a total of 180 days per school-year in their certificate area.
- An Emergency Permit is not required for an individual to work in their certificate area(s).
- A Type 04 permit is requested for a temporary position that will exceed 20 consecutive days in a single assignment and when future employment in the position is not anticipated by the LEA.
- A Type 06 Permit is required when the individual is working outside of their certification area(s). A single assignment may not exceed 20 days.
NOTE: "Inactive" and "Voluntary Inactive" status pertains to the ACT 48 - Continuing Professional Education requirement and not the validity (service/teaching years) of a Pennsylvania certificate. For information on how to reactive your PA certificate, please contact the Division of Planning at ra-edact48@pa.gov.
The LEA determines who is responsible for the payment.
This type of permit is requested for a vacant position that will exceed 20 consecutive days in a single assignment when the LEA anticipates future employment of the position. The educator working under the permit agrees to enroll in a state-approved certification preparation program in the subject area(s) of the requested permit and complete the required number of credits required for reissuance according to CSPG 13 Emergency Permits.
Reissuance may be requested if the educator provides evidence of enrollment in a state-approved certification preparation program and has completed the required credits in the program.
First reissuance credit requirements are based on the date of issuance of the initial Emergency Permit:
August 1 – November 30 = six (6) program credits
December 1 – March 31 = three (3) program credits
April 1 – July 31 = proof of program enrollment
Second reissuance and all subsequent reissuances may be requested with proof of nine (9) certification program credits.
A Type 01 Emergency Permit may be reissued one time for testing purposes after the program is complete and if the test has been attempted in the previous year.
This type of permit is requested for a temporary position that will exceed 20 consecutive days in a single assignment when future employment in the position is NOT anticipated by the LEA.
A Type 04 Emergency Permit can be reissued one time in the same subject area for the same candidate per LEA.
No. Emergency Permit applications are already given priority over every other application type. Applications for Emergency Permits are based on an emergency situation and will be processed based on the “Awaiting Evaluation” status date in TIMS.
No. The LEA must request Emergency Permits for substitute teachers provided to their LEA by private agencies or contractors.
- An Emergency Permit could be selected for audit randomly or based on good moral character or non-U.S. citizen status. In most cases, the candidate must submit an official transcript reflecting a minimum of a bachelor's degree.
- If foreign educated, the submission of an official foreign evaluation report or notarized copy from a National Association of Credentials Evaluation Services (NACES) or Association of International Credentials Evaluators (AICE) member is required.
- If not a U.S. citizen, the candidate must also submit a front and back copy of their Employment Authorization Document (EAD); a permanent resident immigrant visa is an EAD.
- A permit audited due to an affirmative answer to one of the background questions will list on the TIMS coversheet the documents that are required for good moral character review.
Please refer to the Emergency Permits page, the Submit an Emergency Permit TIMS Help/User Guide, and CSPG 13 Emergency Permits. for more information.
Yes. An educator operating on an Emergency Permit is not appropriately certified until they are certified; however, if the educator holds the appropriate Emergency Permit there is no citation or fine for the district if/when it is audited.