Principal certification qualifies the holder to provide instructional leadership and administrative supervision of any school when working with students in grades PK-12 within a school entity.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate as a PK-12 Principal is qualified to serve at the elementary, middle, and secondary levels (grades PK through 12).

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate as a PK-12 Principal is qualified to perform the following:

Provide instructional leadership focused on teaching and learning. Assess performance of certified staff. Provide direct input to school superintendent regarding matters which substantially affect the employment, assignment, transfer, promotion, layoff, discharge, or other similar personnel actions of certified professional-level employees. Coordinate school interactions with school boards, community organizations, special interest groups, parents/family members and other members of the community. Strategically plan for fiscal operations, resource management, and technology management for school building. Supervise and direct certified and non-certified staff required for school operation, excluding the directing of health services controlled by the Nurse Practice Act. Supervise the district’s curriculum and instruction program or pupil personnel services program. Serve as the supervisor of a single instructional or single pupil service area.

Certificate Clarification

Older Pennsylvania public school certificates which are applicable for these duties include: K-6 Elementary School Principal and 7-12 Secondary School Principal. These certificates allow service as an administrator within the grade level scope of the certificate, principal of a middle level (5-8) building, and as a Director of Elementary Education or Director of Secondary Education under the appropriate administrative certificate.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.