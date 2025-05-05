The Supervisor of Career and Technical Education areas involves the understanding of the fundamental knowledge and competence required in career and technical supervision and leadership within a specified occupations service area when working with career and technical school students, grades 7-12.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Career and Technical Education is qualified to supervise career and technical education/career and technical education instructors, in grades 7 through 12, within the specified career and technical education area in which the certificate was issued.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Career and Technical Education is qualified to serve as a liaison between school administration and certified professional career and technical education staff of a public school for the purpose of:
- Serving as the career and technical education instructional leader of the professional career and technical education staff;
- Directing other career and technical education certified persons;
- Providing direct input to administrators, which may affect the employment, assignment, transfer, promotion, layoff, discharge or other similar personnel actions of career and technical education certified professional employees;
- Providing career and technical education curriculum leadership.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skill.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification.
22 PA Code: Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.102-49.103, §49.161
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #92
|2/1/2020
|Updated terminology per Act 76 from “vocational” to “career and technical”