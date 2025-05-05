The Supervisor of Career and Technical Education areas involves the understanding of the fundamental knowledge and competence required in career and technical supervision and leadership within a specified occupations service area when working with career and technical school students, grades 7-12.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Career and Technical Education is qualified to supervise career and technical education/career and technical education instructors, in grades 7 through 12, within the specified career and technical education area in which the certificate was issued.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Career and Technical Education is qualified to serve as a liaison between school administration and certified professional career and technical education staff of a public school for the purpose of:

Serving as the career and technical education instructional leader of the professional career and technical education staff; Directing other career and technical education certified persons; Providing direct input to administrators, which may affect the employment, assignment, transfer, promotion, layoff, discharge or other similar personnel actions of career and technical education certified professional employees; Providing career and technical education curriculum leadership.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skill.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.