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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 92 - Supervisor of Career and Technical Education 7-12

    ​Supervisory Area Code 2615
    Modified: February 1, 2020

    The Supervisor of Career and Technical Education areas involves the understanding of the fundamental knowledge and competence required in career and technical supervision and leadership within a specified occupations service area when working with career and technical school students, grades 7-12.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Career and Technical Education is qualified to supervise career and technical education/career and technical education instructors, in grades 7 through 12, within the specified career and technical education area in which the certificate was issued.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Career and Technical Education is qualified to serve as a liaison between school administration and certified professional career and technical education staff of a public school for the purpose of:

    1. Serving as the career and technical education instructional leader of the professional career and technical education staff;
    2. Directing other career and technical education certified persons;
    3. Providing direct input to administrators, which may affect the employment, assignment, transfer, promotion, layoff, discharge or other similar personnel actions of career and technical education certified professional employees;
    4. Providing career and technical education curriculum leadership.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skill.

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification.

    22 PA Code: Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.102-49.103, §49.161

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject.  Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #92
    ​2/1/2020Updated terminology per Act 76 from “vocational” to “career and technical”