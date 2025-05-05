The Supervisor of a Single Area certificate involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required in addressing the provision of supervision within the specified instructional or education service area of the supervisory certificate when working with students in grades PK-12.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of a Single Area is qualified to serve and work in elementary, middle, and secondary levels with grades PK through 12 within the specified instructional or education service area (Examples: Supervisor of Mathematics or Supervisor of Reading).

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of a Single Area is qualified to serve as a liaison between school administration and certified professional staff of a public school for the following purposes:



Enhancing the attainment of the district's expectations and goals by authorizing duties using judgment not equally shared by all professionally certified staff; Directing other certified educators who hold an instructional certificate in the relevant content area; Supervising and evaluating performance of certified educators within the relevant content area, as deemed appropriate by the Superintendent. Providing direct input to administrators which affects the employment, assignment, transfer, promotion, layoff, discharge or other similar personnel actions of other certified professional employees in the same content area; Providing leadership in curriculum development, teaching state or professional organization standards, curriculum mapping, and the integration of technology into instructional design.

Special Considerations



An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills.

A Principal PK-12 certificate may be used for single area supervisory assignments at the building or district-wide level (CSPG #95).

Restrictions



The Supervisor of a Single Area is qualified for supervisory duties only in the area for which the certificate was issued.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.