The Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services certificate area involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required to address the provision of district-wide comprehensive pupil personnel services, including school psychology, school counseling, school health, home school visitation, and school social work.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services is qualified to serve and work with elementary, middle, secondary level students in Kindergarten through grade 12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services is certified to perform the following duties:

Supervising and/or coordinating all the pupil personnel services areas and evaluating assigned staff in these areas as designated by the school superintendent;

Designing and developing supporting materials and innovative or experimental programs affecting the delivery of pupil personnel services;

Articulating the place and purpose of the pupil personnel services to support the instructional process;

Directing and conducting basic or applied educational research within the pupil personnel service areas.



Special Considerations

The following certificates enable an individual to be assigned to the duties of Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services:

District Superintendent or Assistant District Superintendent

Elementary Principal

Secondary Principal

Principal PK-12

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development.



Serve in the role of mentor or advisor.



Restrictions

The Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services certificate does not qualify the holder to perform administrative duties and functions reserved for individuals holding administrative certificates or to any single area of the pupil personnel services for which he/she does not hold the single-area certificate.

A Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services may only be assigned responsibility for a Special Education program when he or she also holds a Supervisor of Special Education certificate. A Supervisor of Special Education certificate is also required for the development of special education curriculum and evaluating and supervising special education staff and instruction.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.