The Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction certificate area involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required in addressing the provision of school curriculum and instruction services across the total grade organization and for all school-aged students in grades K-12.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction is qualified to serve and work in and with elementary, middle, and secondary levels with students in Kindergarten through grade 12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction is qualified to perform the following duties, functions, and information:



Supervision, instruction, and evaluation of staff, including single-subject curriculum supervisors, as designated by the school superintendent,

Designation and development of curriculum, learning materials, and innovative educational programs,

Review experimental instructional programs,



Direction and coordination of basic or applied educational research,

Supervision of the integration of technology into curricular planning and instructional design,

Supervision of instructional technology specialists.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:



Provide professional development.

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor.

Restrictions

The Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction certificate does not qualify the holder to perform administrative duties and functions reserved for individuals holding administrative certificates.



An educator holding this certification may supervise single subject areas in curriculum and instruction. An educator holding this certification may not supervise the following non-curricular areas:

Supervisor – Special Education PK-12

Supervisor – Pupil Personnel Services PK-12

Supervisor – School Guidance Services PK-12

Supervisor – School Health Services PK-12

Supervisor – School Psychological Services PK-12

Supervisor – School Social Services K-12

Supervisor – Cooperative Education 7-12

The following certificates enable an individual to be assigned to the duties of Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction:

District Superintendent and Assistant District Superintendent

I. U. Executive Director and I. U. Assistant Executive Director

Elementary Principal or Secondary Principal or Principal PK-12

Supervisor of Elementary Education (for Elementary Education only)

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.