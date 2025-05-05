The School Nurse involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required in addressing the health care needs of school-aged children.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate as a School Nurse is qualified to serve students at the elementary, middle, or secondary levels as a health services provider in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a School Nurse is qualified to provide information and services in school health related areas. The School Nurse assesses, documents, and manages the health care needs of children in grades PK-12, including those with disabilities and to recognize symptoms and consequences of safety and environmental factors related to student health. For additional information on the duties of School Nurse (PK-12), go to 28 Pa. Code Subchapter B. School Nurse Services. Also see Medication Administration found at School Health on the Department of Health | Department of Health | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania website.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills. School Nurses may supplement instruction on a non-assigned basis in health classes.

Restrictions

A School Nurse may not serve as a teacher of nursing unless also holding the appropriate Career and Technical Instructional certificate.

When a school employs an individual in the job title "School Nurse," this person must be a PDE-certified School Nurse whether employed as a professional or temporary professional employee.

Schools may elect to use paraprofessional health room aides to supplement the certified School Nurse in providing health services.