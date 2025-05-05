The School Nurse involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required in addressing the health care needs of school-aged children.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid PA certificate as a School Nurse is qualified to serve students at the elementary, middle, or secondary levels as a health services provider in grades PK-12.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a School Nurse is qualified to provide information and services in school health related areas. The School Nurse assesses, documents, and manages the health care needs of children in grades PK-12, including those with disabilities and to recognize symptoms and consequences of safety and environmental factors related to student health. For additional information on the duties of School Nurse (PK-12), go to 28 Pa. Code Subchapter B. School Nurse Services. Also see Medication Administration found at School Health on the Department of Health | Department of Health | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania website.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills. School Nurses may supplement instruction on a non-assigned basis in health classes.
Restrictions
A School Nurse may not serve as a teacher of nursing unless also holding the appropriate Career and Technical Instructional certificate.
When a school employs an individual in the job title "School Nurse," this person must be a PDE-certified School Nurse whether employed as a professional or temporary professional employee.
Schools may elect to use paraprofessional health room aides to supplement the certified School Nurse in providing health services.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
22 PA Code: Chapter 49: §49.11, S49.102-103
28 PA Code: Chapter 23 Subchapter B. School Nurse Services
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #80
|2/2026
|Added new links to Certification Assignment section.
|3/2025
|Added link to additional nurse assignment duties.
|3/2023
|Reviewed and updated formatting.
Added language for clarification.
|10/2019