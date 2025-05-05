Skip to agency navigation
    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 80 - School Nurse (PK-12)

    ​Educational Specialist Code 1890
    Modified: February 2026

    The School Nurse involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required in addressing the health care needs of school-aged children.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid PA certificate as a School Nurse is qualified to serve students at the elementary, middle, or secondary levels as a health services provider in grades PK-12.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid PA certificate as a School Nurse is qualified to provide information and services in school health related areas.  The School Nurse assesses, documents, and manages the health care needs of children in grades PK-12, including those with disabilities and to recognize symptoms and consequences of safety and environmental factors related to student health. For additional information on the duties of School Nurse (PK-12), go to 28 Pa. Code Subchapter B. School Nurse Services. Also see Medication Administration found at School Health on the Department of Health | Department of Health | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania website.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills. School Nurses may supplement instruction on a non-assigned basis in health classes.

    Restrictions

    A School Nurse may not serve as a teacher of nursing unless also holding the appropriate Career and Technical Instructional certificate.

    When a school employs an individual in the job title "School Nurse," this person must be a PDE-certified School Nurse whether employed as a professional or temporary professional employee.

    Schools may elect to use paraprofessional health room aides to supplement the certified School Nurse in providing health services.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification

    22 PA Code: Chapter 49: §49.11,  S49.102-103

    28 PA Code: Chapter 23    Subchapter B. School Nurse Services

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212

