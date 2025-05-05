The Home and School Visitor involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required in addressing the provision of home and school visitor services for all students in grades PK-12.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate as a Home and School Visitor is qualified to serve in grades PK-12.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate as a Home and School Visitor is qualified to perform the following duties and functions:
- Develop positive interpersonal relationships between members of the pupil personnel services team, social restoration specialists and external referral agencies, community and neighborhood organizations, and individuals involved in the student’s home-life, to facilitate optimal schooling opportunity and personal development of the pupil;
- Engage in social case work;
- Investigate family problems;
- Assist staff in collaborating with community resource providers and social work agencies;
- May serve as attendance officer, who is able to investigate reasons for school absences by pupils, enforce compulsory attendance provisions, and prevent incorrigible, insubordinate or disorderly conduct of students during school, or on their way to or from school; and
- Provide for students’ needs through appropriate referral to a certified school psychologist or certified school counselor.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may provide professional development services, regarding their collegial studies/skills, to school personnel. Unlicensed and uncertified social workers employed and working under a Home and School Visitor prior to June 1, 2011, may continue to be employed by the school district in their respective positions related to assisting with Home and School Visitor functions only.
Restrictions
The Home and School Visitor is not qualified to perform the duties and functions of a certfied school counselor, school social worker, school nurse or school psychologist. The Home and School Visitor may not make psychological or mental health assessments, or engage in psychological counseling.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
22 PA Code: Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.102-3
Chapter 14: §14.123(a), §14.124(a)
Chapter 15: §15.5
Chapter 16: §16.22(d), §16.23
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/1975, 3/1978, 2/1982, 1/1987, 7/2004, 7/2011
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #77 (former CSPG #67)
|February 2023
|October 2019
|July 2011
|July 2004
|January 1975
|February 1961