The Home and School Visitor involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required in addressing the provision of home and school visitor services for all students in grades PK-12.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate as a Home and School Visitor is qualified to serve in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate as a Home and School Visitor is qualified to perform the following duties and functions:

Develop positive interpersonal relationships between members of the pupil personnel services team, social restoration specialists and external referral agencies, community and neighborhood organizations, and individuals involved in the student’s home-life, to facilitate optimal schooling opportunity and personal development of the pupil;

Engage in social case work;

Investigate family problems;

Assist staff in collaborating with community resource providers and social work agencies;

May serve as attendance officer, who is able to investigate reasons for school absences by pupils, enforce compulsory attendance provisions, and prevent incorrigible, insubordinate or disorderly conduct of students during school, or on their way to or from school; and

Provide for students’ needs through appropriate referral to a certified school psychologist or certified school counselor.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may provide professional development services, regarding their collegial studies/skills, to school personnel. Unlicensed and uncertified social workers employed and working under a Home and School Visitor prior to June 1, 2011, may continue to be employed by the school district in their respective positions related to assisting with Home and School Visitor functions only.

Restrictions

The Home and School Visitor is not qualified to perform the duties and functions of a certfied school counselor, school social worker, school nurse or school psychologist. The Home and School Visitor may not make psychological or mental health assessments, or engage in psychological counseling.​

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.