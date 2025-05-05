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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​​​CSPG 77 - Home and School Visitor (PK-12)

    ​Educational Specialist Code 1850
    Modified: February 1, 2023

    The Home and School Visitor involves the science or art of the knowledge and competence required in addressing the provision of home and school visitor services for all students in grades PK-12.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate as a Home and School Visitor is qualified to serve in grades PK-12.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate as a Home and School Visitor is qualified to perform the following duties and functions:

    • Develop positive interpersonal relationships between members of the pupil personnel services team, social restoration specialists and external referral agencies, community and neighborhood organizations, and individuals involved in the student’s home-life, to facilitate optimal schooling opportunity and personal development of the pupil;
    • Engage in social case work;
    • Investigate family problems;
    • Assist staff in collaborating with community resource providers and social work agencies;
    • May serve as attendance officer, who is able to investigate reasons for school absences by pupils, enforce compulsory attendance provisions, and prevent incorrigible, insubordinate or disorderly conduct of students during school, or on their way to or from school; and
    • Provide for students’ needs through appropriate referral to a certified school psychologist or certified school counselor.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may provide professional development services, regarding their collegial studies/skills, to school personnel. Unlicensed and uncertified social workers employed and working under a Home and School Visitor prior to June 1, 2011, may continue to be employed by the school district in their respective positions related to assisting with Home and School Visitor functions only. 

    Restrictions

    The Home and School Visitor is not qualified to perform the duties and functions of a certfied school counselor, school social worker, school nurse or school psychologist. The Home and School Visitor may not make psychological or mental health assessments, or engage in psychological counseling.​

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    22 PA Code: Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.102-3

    Chapter 14: §14.123(a), §14.124(a)

    Chapter 15: §15.5

    Chapter 16: §16.22(d), §16.23

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject.  Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/1975, 3/1978, 2/1982, 1/1987, 7/2004, 7/2011

     

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #77 (former CSPG #67)
    February 2023
    • Updated terminology and clarified that a Home School Visitor is not certified to perform the duties reserved for a School Social Worker.
    ​October 2019
    • ​Updated grade scope for consistency and clarification.
    July 2011
    • ​CSPG # 077 – A public school entity may utilize the services of a licensed social worker independent of a certified Home and School Visitor. A new CSPG #201 was created for Social Workers.
    ​July 2004
    • ​CSPG # 077 – The CSPG # was changed from 67 to 077.
    ​January 1975
    • CSPG # 67 –
    • A non-certified attendance officer or certified Home School Visitor may serve as an attendance officer
    • An attendance officer is limited to investigating reasons for school absences by pupils, enforcement of compulsory attendance provisions and prevention of insubordinate student behaviors
    • A Home and School Visitor is responsible for developing positive interpersonal relationships with the pupil personnel services team and community agencies, investigating family problems and engaging in social case work
    • Social workers may supplement but not supplant a Home School Visitor
    • A social worker may serve as an attendance officer
    • Home and School Visitors may not make mental health assessments or psychological diagnoses or provide psychological counseling based on the Psychology Practice Act
    ​February 1961
    • Regulations-College Certificates for Home and School Visitors –
    • A Bachelor’s degree + 18 credits as follows:
    • Education – 6 specific areas listed
    • Psychology – 4 specific areas listed
    • Sociology – 6 specific areas listed
    • Legal Provisions / Child Welfare – 2 specific areas listed
    • Experience – 1 YR specified
    • Provisional (Level I) and Permanent Certificates (Level II) in this area