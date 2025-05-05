Elementary and secondary school counseling is the science or art of the knowledge and competency in working with elementary and secondary level school children to provide a variety of school counseling services.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Elementary and Secondary School Counselor is qualified to counsel all children and youth in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Elementary and Secondary School Counselor is responsible for the development of a comprehensive school counseling program that promotes equity, access, and belonging for all students. The certified School Counselor collaborates with others to meet student needs in academic, career-planning, and social-emotional development.

Academic

Interprets cognitive, aptitude and achievement tests

Participates in special education individualized education programs (IEP’s)

Assists in the educational placement (transition) of departing students

Career-Planning

Works with career program planning, organization, implementation, administration, and evaluation

Coordinates student work-based learning programs in which students meet specific academic and work experience requirements

Social-Emotional Development

Conducts classroom guidance activities

Provides individual and group counseling related to academic, career-planning, and social-emotional development, including peer mediation and bullying

Provides intervention and prevention

Certificate Clarification

The following certificates also qualify an individual to serve as a school counselor within the grade scope of the certificate:



Guidance Counselor (discontinued 1987)

Elementary School Counselor K-6 (discontinued 2013)

Secondary School Counselor 7-12 (discontinued 2013)

Special Considerations​

The certified educator may teach courses/provide services to students, including special education or gifted students, within the scope of the certificate.

An educator certified in this field may provide staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills.

A school counselor who holds an Elementary School Counselor K-6 certificate or a Secondary School Counselor 7-12 certificate may provide services to students in grades five (5) through eight (8).

A school counselor employed by a LEA who holds an Elementary School Counselor K-6 certificate may provide services to PK students in their LEA.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.