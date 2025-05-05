Elementary and secondary school counseling is the science or art of the knowledge and competency in working with elementary and secondary level school children to provide a variety of school counseling services.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Elementary and Secondary School Counselor is qualified to counsel all children and youth in grades PK-12.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Elementary and Secondary School Counselor is responsible for the development of a comprehensive school counseling program that promotes equity, access, and belonging for all students. The certified School Counselor collaborates with others to meet student needs in academic, career-planning, and social-emotional development.
Academic
- Interprets cognitive, aptitude and achievement tests
- Participates in special education individualized education programs (IEP’s)
- Assists in the educational placement (transition) of departing students
Career-Planning
- Works with career program planning, organization, implementation, administration, and evaluation
- Coordinates student work-based learning programs in which students meet specific academic and work experience requirements
Social-Emotional Development
- Conducts classroom guidance activities
- Provides individual and group counseling related to academic, career-planning, and social-emotional development, including peer mediation and bullying
- Provides intervention and prevention
Certificate Clarification
The following certificates also qualify an individual to serve as a school counselor within the grade scope of the certificate:
- Guidance Counselor (discontinued 1987)
- Elementary School Counselor K-6 (discontinued 2013)
- Secondary School Counselor 7-12 (discontinued 2013)
Special Considerations
- The certified educator may teach courses/provide services to students, including special education or gifted students, within the scope of the certificate.
- An educator certified in this field may provide staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills.
- A school counselor who holds an Elementary School Counselor K-6 certificate or a Secondary School Counselor 7-12 certificate may provide services to students in grades five (5) through eight (8).
- A school counselor employed by a LEA who holds an Elementary School Counselor K-6 certificate may provide services to PK students in their LEA.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
Pennsylvania Public School Code (24 P.S): §1202, §1212
Pennsylvania Code (22 Pa. Code): §49.11, §49.102, §49.103
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04, 6/10, 9/13, 2/17
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #76 and #79
|4/2024
|3/2023
|10/2019
|2/2017
|9/2013
The Elementary and Secondary School Counselor certificates are combined to provide a single PreK-12 school counselor certificate and the certificate assignment is broadened to reflect current practice in school counseling.
|6/2010
An Elementary and Secondary School Counselor may serve in a grades five through eight middle level building.
|7/2004
An Elementary School Counselor may serve in the seventh and eighth grade of a middle level building. A Secondary School Counselor may serve in the sixth grade of a middle level building.
|1/1987 CSPG #66
Certificates were titled Elementary or Secondary School Guidance and may be used for service in the grades of an approved middle school.
|3/1975 CSPG #66
|10/1960