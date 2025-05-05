English as a Second Language (ESL) refers to the use or study of the English language by non-native speakers in an English-speaking environment. ESL includes specialized approaches to language teaching designed for those whose primary language is not English.

English Language Development instruction is the systematic teaching of the linguistic features of English to non-native speakers.



Grade-Level Scope of Certificate

An educator holding both a Pennsylvania ESL Program Specialist PK-12 certificate and any Pennsylvania Instructional I or II certificate is qualified to provide ESL instruction to students in grade levels PK-12. If teaching content is reserved for Instructional certificate holders, the educator must hold the appropriate grade-level Instructional content certificate.

Certification Assignment

An ESL Program Specialist PK-12 may:

Provide English Language Development instruction;



Select and design teaching resources for English Learners;

Provide instructional adaptations/modifications to assist English Learners;

Conduct effective assessments to identify levels of language proficiency, acquisition, and content learning;

Monitor academic achievement of reclassified former English Learners;

Participate in individualized education plan (IEP) preparation for English Learners receiving special education assistance/services;

Provide English Language Development support to other ​educators in positions requiring Instructional certification



Provide school staff with resources/professional activities to promote understanding and sensitivity toward all cultures; and

Provide appropriate information and services to the English Learner's family.

Certificate Clarification

An educator holding a valid out-of-state ESL certificate earned by completing an out-of-state full instructional ESL certification program including student teaching who is issued the Pennsylvania ESL Program Specialist PK-12 certificate is qualified to provide ESL services to students in PK-12 without holding an additional Pennsylvania Instructional certificate.

Access English as a Second Language Program Specialist ​for more information.



Special Considerations

An ESL Program Specialist PK-12 may:

Provide professional development in their area of collegial studies; and

Serve in the role of mentor/advisor.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.