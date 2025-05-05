English as a Second Language (ESL) refers to the use or study of the English language by non-native speakers in an English-speaking environment. ESL includes specialized approaches to language teaching designed for those whose primary language is not English.
English Language Development instruction is the systematic teaching of the linguistic features of English to non-native speakers.
Grade-Level Scope of Certificate
An educator holding both a Pennsylvania ESL Program Specialist PK-12 certificate and any Pennsylvania Instructional I or II certificate is qualified to provide ESL instruction to students in grade levels PK-12. If teaching content is reserved for Instructional certificate holders, the educator must hold the appropriate grade-level Instructional content certificate.
Certification Assignment
An ESL Program Specialist PK-12 may:
- Provide English Language Development instruction;
- Select and design teaching resources for English Learners;
- Provide instructional adaptations/modifications to assist English Learners;
- Conduct effective assessments to identify levels of language proficiency, acquisition, and content learning;
- Monitor academic achievement of reclassified former English Learners;
- Participate in individualized education plan (IEP) preparation for English Learners receiving special education assistance/services;
- Provide English Language Development support to other educators in positions requiring Instructional certification
- Provide school staff with resources/professional activities to promote understanding and sensitivity toward all cultures; and
- Provide appropriate information and services to the English Learner's family.
Certificate Clarification
An educator holding a valid out-of-state ESL certificate earned by completing an out-of-state full instructional ESL certification program including student teaching who is issued the Pennsylvania ESL Program Specialist PK-12 certificate is qualified to provide ESL services to students in PK-12 without holding an additional Pennsylvania Instructional certificate.
Access English as a Second Language Program Specialist for more information.
Special Considerations
An ESL Program Specialist PK-12 may:
- Provide professional development in their area of collegial studies; and
- Serve in the role of mentor/advisor.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
22 PA Code: Chapter 49: §49.11
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 3/75, 1/87, 7/04, 5/17, 9/17, 6/18.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #68
|7/1/2023
Clarified that to teach ESL in a Pennsylvania public school the educator must hold a Pennsylvania Instructional Level I or II certificate, in addition to the ESL Program Specialist certificate, unless the educator also holds a valid out-of-state ESL certificate earned by completing an out-of-state full instructional ESL certification program including student teaching.
|8/1/2018
|Adjusted section titled, Certificate Clarifications.
|6/1/2018
|9/1/2017
|Updated the ESL staffing information.
|5/1/2017
|7/2004
|The Program Specialist certificate was only issued for ESL and
required for teaching this program.
|12/1990
|CSPG #108 Staffing ESL and Bilingual Education Classes and
Programs – Described program types.
|10/1990