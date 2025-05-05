Technology Education, formerly called Industrial Arts/Technology or Industrial Arts, is a general education program that promotes an understanding of the sciences, related technologies and their interrelationship. Technology education is the practical application of tools, materials, processes and systems. Effective technology education provides students with a holistic approach to learning.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Technology Education, Industrial Arts/Technology or Industrial Arts is qualified to teach technology education courses in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Technology Education, Industrial Arts/Technology or Industrial Arts is qualified to teach:

Technology education that includes: Biotechnological Systems

Informational Systems Physical Systems

STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics) courses in grades pre-kindergarten through grade12. Other instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.

Construction Technology, Production Industries Technology, portions of Communications Technology and portions of Engineering Technology.



Special Considerations:

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.