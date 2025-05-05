The Visually Impaired certification area includes the science or art of providing educational services to infants, children and young adults with visual impairments which adversely affect their educational performance, and a program that prepares individuals to teach such students

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Visually Impaired certificate is qualified to teach PK-12 students with visual impairments without additional content-specific certification.

Certification Assignment

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania Visually Impaired certificate is qualified to assess and develop individual education programs and provide instruction for students with visual impairments.

The certified educator is qualified to provide instruction in classroom orientation and mobility including the use of human guide techniques (classroom orientation, search techniques, locating dropped objects, spatial and position concepts, and trailing within the classroom).



Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.