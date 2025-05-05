The Visually Impaired certification area includes the science or art of providing educational services to infants, children and young adults with visual impairments which adversely affect their educational performance, and a program that prepares individuals to teach such students
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Visually Impaired certificate is qualified to teach PK-12 students with visual impairments without additional content-specific certification.
Certification Assignment
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania Visually Impaired certificate is qualified to assess and develop individual education programs and provide instruction for students with visual impairments.
The certified educator is qualified to provide instruction in classroom orientation and mobility including the use of human guide techniques (classroom orientation, search techniques, locating dropped objects, spatial and position concepts, and trailing within the classroom).
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may:
- Provide professional development;
- Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
- Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
CSPG 202 - Orientation and Mobility Specialist
22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.21, §4.22, §4.23
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.85
Chapter 14
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPG’s carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 2/61, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82; 1/87, 4/92, 7/04.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #60
|2/1/2023
|12/1/2014
|7/1/2004
|4/1/1992
CSPG #50 – Special Education Certification and Assignment Scope K-12
|3/1/1975
CSPG #50 – Certification in Special Education
2/1/1961
Regulation – Comprehensive College Certificates in Special Education-Visually Handicapped