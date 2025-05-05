Mathematics is a group of instructional programs that describe the systematic study of logical symbolic language, its application, and the analysis of quantities, magnitudes, forms and their relationships, using symbolic logic and language.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Mathematics is qualified to teach mathematics courses in grades 7 through 12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Mathematics 7-12 certificate is qualified to teach courses in areas such as general mathematics, algebra, trigonometry, geometry, calculus, functional analysis, number theory, logic, mathematic statistics and probability, business mathematics, applied mathematics, personal finance, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses. (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.)

An educator holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the 6th grade. See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade.



Certificate Clarification

An educator holding the Pennsylvania certificate "Physics and Mathematics" (Code 8475) which was discontinued in 2003 may continue to teach mathematics in grades 7-12.

Restrictions



Mathematics 7-12 certificate holders are not certified to teach computer and technology courses. Computer and technology instruction in grades PK-12 requires CSPG 33 - Business, Computer, and Information Technology PK-12 certification. This includes keyboarding, word processing, information processing, working with a database, spreadsheet manipulation, desktop publishing, accessing shared information resources via networks or Internet, multi-media, web-page design, and other emerging software. See CSPG 33 - Business, Computer and Information Technology for more information.

Mathematics 7-12 certificate holders may teach computer science only if they were teaching computer science at the same local education agency in which they currently work when the Computer Science 7-12 certification requirement went into effect on December 31, 2022. See CSPG 71 - Computer Science 7-12.



Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may: