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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 50 - Mathematics 7-12

    ​Instructional Area Code 6800
    Modified: May 11, 2023

    Mathematics is a group of instructional programs that describe the systematic study of logical symbolic language, its application, and the analysis of quantities, magnitudes, forms and their relationships, using symbolic logic and language. 

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Mathematics is qualified to teach mathematics courses in grades 7 through 12.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Mathematics 7-12 certificate is qualified to teach courses in areas such as general mathematics, algebra, trigonometry, geometry, calculus, functional analysis, number theory, logic, mathematic statistics and probability, business mathematics, applied mathematics, personal finance, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses. (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.) 

    An educator holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the 6th grade. See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade.

    Certificate Clarification

    An educator holding the Pennsylvania certificate "Physics and Mathematics" (Code 8475) which was discontinued in 2003 may continue to teach mathematics in grades 7-12.

    Restrictions 

    Mathematics 7-12 certificate holders are not certified to teach computer and technology courses. Computer and technology instruction in grades PK-12 requires CSPG 33 - Business, Computer, and Information Technology PK-12 certification. This includes keyboarding, word processing, information processing, working with a database, spreadsheet manipulation, desktop publishing, accessing shared information resources via networks or Internet, multi-media, web-page design, and other emerging software. See CSPG 33 - Business, Computer and Information Technology for more information. 

    Mathematics 7-12 certificate holders may teach computer science only if they were teaching computer science at the same local education agency in which they currently work when the Computer Science 7-12 certification requirement went into effect on December 31, 2022. See CSPG 71 - Computer Science 7-12.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • provide professional development related to their collegial studies;
    • serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Mathematics Certification

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604, §1511

    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22(c)(2), §4.23(c)(2)

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.85(a)(4),(b)(3)

    Other CSPGs for Reference:  

    CSPG 33 - Business, Computer and Information Technology K-12

    CSPG 71 - Computer S​cience 7-12

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPG’s carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 2/61, 3/75, 12/90, 7/04.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #50
    ​5/11/2023
    • ​Clarified who may provide computer science and computer technology instruction
    ​12/1/2014
    • Added staffing information for teaching STEM courses.
    • Clarified content of the CSPG.
    • Added information about teaching sixth grade content with a 7-12 content certificate.
    ​7/1/2004
    • Specified that computer software and programming courses related to mathematics and for mathematics credit could be taught under a Mathematics 7-12 certificate.
    • Mathematics certificate content courses listed in this CSPG: general mathematics, algebra, trigonometry, geometry, calculus, functional analysis, number theory, logic, mathematic statistics and probability, business mathematics, and applied mathematics.
    • May provide professional development courses in the certificate area.
    • May assist students with “reading” content of the certificate area.
    ​12/1/1990
    • Title CSPG #57
    • Addresses Applied Mathematics as designed to help secondary students develop and refine career-related mathematics skills.
    • Elementary certified individuals may teach K-6 Mathematics or in an approved middle school.
    • At the 7-12 grade level, an Elementary Certificate may be used to teach remedial math to secondary grade students whose math achievement norms are below grade 7.
    • A person holding any area of business education may teach business or commercial arithmetic under Business CSPG #38 (3/92).
    • Vocational education areas and industrial arts may teach the application and use of mathematics within their respective certificate area.
    ​3/1/1975
    • Titled CSPG #75
    • Certificates for branches of mathematics existed (algebra, geometry, trigonometry, etc.) and holders could teach that specific mathematics branch at any grade level in which it existed.
    • A person holding a Mathematics 7-12 certificate can only teach mathematics at the 7-12 grade level.
    • A person holding an Elementary K-6 certificate may teach mathematics in K-6 grades.
    • Certified business teachers may teach business mathematics.
    • Certified trade-and-industrial education or industrial arts teachers may teach the application and use of shop mathematics within the areas of their respective certificates.
    ​2/1/1961
    • College Certificates in Secondary Academic Subjects Physics and Mathematics.
    • A College Provisional certificate for Physics and Mathematics existed.
    • Required 36 credits (at least 12 in each area, Physics and Mathematics).