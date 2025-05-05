Marketing (Distributive) Education is a program that provides students with subject matter and learning experiences related to the process of planning and implementing the conception, pricing, promotion and distribution of goods and services, which create exchanges to satisfy individual and organizational objectives. Topics include marketing, sales, personal finance, distribution, merchandising, and management including ownership and management of enterprises engaged in marketing.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a PA Marketing (Distributive) Education certificate is qualified to teach Marketing/Distributive courses to students from grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Marketing (Distributive) certificate is qualified to teach the following courses and programs in the following areas (directly related to Marketing (Distributive) Education):

Distribution

Financing

Marketing information

Storing and warehousing

Pricing

Product/service management and sales promotion

Small businesses

Career exploration and skills acquisition

Effective communication and quality customer service

Technology utilization

Cooperative work experience

The older PA public school Marketing (Distributive) Education Coordinator and also the Distributive Education certificates are still valid and applicable for teaching Marketing (Distributive) courses.

Certificate Clarification

The Marketing (Distributive) Education certificate replaced the Marketing (Distributive) Education Coordinator’s certification. This is not the same certification as the Marketing certificate issued under the older Business Education’s Marketing State Board Standards.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:



Provide professional development related to their collegial studies

Serve in the role of mentor and advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.