Marketing (Distributive) Education is a program that provides students with subject matter and learning experiences related to the process of planning and implementing the conception, pricing, promotion and distribution of goods and services, which create exchanges to satisfy individual and organizational objectives. Topics include marketing, sales, personal finance, distribution, merchandising, and management including ownership and management of enterprises engaged in marketing.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a PA Marketing (Distributive) Education certificate is qualified to teach Marketing/Distributive courses to students from grades PK-12.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid Marketing (Distributive) certificate is qualified to teach the following courses and programs in the following areas (directly related to Marketing (Distributive) Education):
- Distribution
- Financing
- Marketing information
- Storing and warehousing
- Pricing
- Product/service management and sales promotion
- Small businesses
- Career exploration and skills acquisition
- Effective communication and quality customer service
- Technology utilization
- Cooperative work experience
The older PA public school Marketing (Distributive) Education Coordinator and also the Distributive Education certificates are still valid and applicable for teaching Marketing (Distributive) courses.
Certificate Clarification
The Marketing (Distributive) Education certificate replaced the Marketing (Distributive) Education Coordinator’s certification. This is not the same certification as the Marketing certificate issued under the older Business Education’s Marketing State Board Standards.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may:
- Provide professional development related to their collegial studies
- Serve in the role of mentor and advisor; and
- Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
State Program Specific Standards and Guidelines for Certification.
Other CSPG’s for Reference: Business, Computer and Information Technology
PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.23 (d), §4.31, §45.81
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 3/75, 10/76, 1/87, 1/90, 3/92, 7/04, 1/10.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #49
|8/2023
|Update formatting
|9/2019
|Updated grade scope for consistency and clarification.
|1/2010-CSPG
|7/2004-CSPG
|9/1/2001-documented changes
1/1987–CSPG #61
Clarification
Marketing 7-12 (1640) is one of five older Business areas of certification and not to be confused with Marketing (Distributive) Education PK-12 explained in this CSPG. The Praxis test corresponding to Marketing 7-12 (1640) was test code 0793. This Marketing 7-12 certificate was no longer issued after 9/30/2003 and was replaced by Business Computer Information Technology PK-12 (BCIT), a comprehensive certificate covering the older five business areas in scope. The Praxis test corresponding to BCIT is Business Education 0100. The older business Marketing 7-12 certificate cannot be used to teach computer education, nor can it be substituted for the in-depth Marketing/Distributive Ed PK-12 certificate program.