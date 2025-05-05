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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 49 - Marketing (Distributive) Education PK-12

    ​Instructional Area Code 1666
    Modified: August 3, 2023

    Marketing (Distributive) Education is a program that provides students with subject matter and learning experiences related to the process of planning and implementing the conception, pricing, promotion and distribution of goods and services, which create exchanges to satisfy individual and organizational objectives.  Topics include marketing, sales, personal finance, distribution, merchandising, and management including ownership and management of enterprises engaged in marketing.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a PA Marketing (Distributive) Education certificate is qualified to teach Marketing/Distributive courses to students from grades PK-12.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid Marketing (Distributive) certificate is qualified to teach the following courses and programs in the following areas (directly related to Marketing (Distributive) Education):

    • Distribution
    • Financing
    • Marketing information
    • Storing and warehousing
    • Pricing
    • Product/service management and sales promotion
    • Small businesses
    • Career exploration and skills acquisition
    • Effective communication and quality customer service
    • Technology utilization
    • Cooperative work experience

    The older PA public school Marketing (Distributive) Education Coordinator and also the Distributive Education certificates are still valid and applicable for teaching Marketing (Distributive) courses. 

    Certificate Clarification

    The Marketing (Distributive) Education certificate replaced the Marketing (Distributive) Education Coordinator’s certification. This is not the same certification as the Marketing certificate issued under the older Business Education’s Marketing State Board Standards.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • Provide professional development related to their collegial studies
    • Serve in the role of mentor and advisor; and
    • Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials. 

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    State Program Specific Standards and Guidelines for Certification.

    Other CSPG’s for Reference: Business, Computer and Information Technology

    PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.23 (d), §4.31, §45.81

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject.  Previous printing dates on this subject: 3/75, 10/76, 1/87, 1/90, 3/92, 7/04, 1/10.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #49
    ​8/2023
    		​Update formatting
    ​9/2019
    		​Updated grade scope for consistency and clarification.
    ​1/2010-CSPG
    • Clarification of Cooperative Education: Marketing/Distributive Ed PK-12 cannot replace the Cooperative Education certificate, but may be used for Cooperative Education duties in the Marketing (Distributive) Ed Program only.
    • Certificate code, certificate title, guidelines title and CSPG title corrected and updated to 1666 on 1/1/2010 – Marketing (Distributive) Education PK-12, effective 9/1/2003.
    • Certificates issued under the incorrect code will be recalled and reissued.
    • Matching Praxis content area test is titled Marketing Education and coded as 0561. The former test was coded as 0560.
    • Grade scope of this certificate was corrected based on § 49.85
    ​7/2004-CSPG
    • Certificate title was listed as: Marketing/Distributive Ed Teacher Coordinator-1668.
    ​9/1/2001-documented changes

    1/1987–CSPG #61
    • Marketing (Distributive) Education was approved as a 7-12 certificate area until regulation changes in 9/1/2001 approved it as a K-12 certificate area.
    • Corresponding older certificate titles as listed in CSPG #61 of 1/1987:
      1. Marketing (Distributive) Ed Teacher Coordinator,1668-CSPG #61, 1/87
      2. Distributive Education,1665-CSPG #61, 1/87 (issued prior to 1668)

    Clarification

    Marketing 7-12 (1640) is one of five older Business areas of certification and not to be confused with Marketing (Distributive) Education PK-12 explained in this CSPG. The Praxis test corresponding to Marketing 7-12 (1640) was test code 0793. This Marketing 7-12 certificate was no longer issued after 9/30/2003 and was replaced by Business Computer Information Technology PK-12 (BCIT), a comprehensive certificate covering the older five business areas in scope. The Praxis test corresponding to BCIT is Business Education 0100. The older business Marketing 7-12 certificate cannot be used to teach computer education, nor can it be substituted for the in-depth Marketing/Distributive Ed PK-12 certificate program.