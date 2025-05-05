Library Science is the science or art of gaining knowledge and skills required to develop, organize, select, classify, research, store, retrieve, administer, and facilitate the use of collections of information in such formats as books, documents, manuscripts, databases, recorded materials, digital materials, social media awareness, computer software applications, shared information resources via networks or Internet, etc.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A Pennsylvania certificate for Library Science PK-12 is issued for grade PK-12.

Certificate Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Library Science PK-12 is qualified for the following duties/responsibilities:

Management of a school library program;

Assignment as the School Librarian; and Teaching Library Science.

The local education agency (LEA) must employ at least one (1) certified Library Science educator when providing a school library program.

A library paraprofessional aide cannot perform duties that are reserved to the certified school Library Science educator and cannot be utilized to operate a school library independently.

A library paraprofessional aide may perform book exchange functions and non-instructional library activities under the direction of the certified Library Science educator.

Certificate Clarification

A certificate of public librarianship does not qualify the holder for appointment as a school librarian. A certificate of public librarianship may qualify a person for service in the state's public library system at municipal, county, and state libraries.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in Library Science PK-12 may:

Provide professional development realted to their collegial studies;

Serve in the role of mentor advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.