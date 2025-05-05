Health and physical education is the science or art of teaching knowledge related to the physical, mental, emotional and sociable dimensions of health and physical education.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Health Education PK-12 or Health and Physical Education PK-12 is qualified to teach all health courses in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Health PK-12 (Code 4810) is qualified to teach: human anatomy and physiology; human growth and development; healthy relationships/sexual health, personal health; healthy diet, weight control and eating disorders; alcohol, tobacco and chemical substance abuse; mental and emotional health; personal hygiene; consumer health related information, products, services, and consumer choices; first aid, safety and prevention; diseases and disorders, HIV/AIDS and other Sexually-Transmitted Infection education; community health; cooperation skills, and violence prevention.

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Health and Physical Education PK-12 (Code 4805) is qualified to teach everything that a Health PK-12 certified education may teach, in addition to; kinesiology; motor skill development; movement concepts and performance; group interactions; personal fitness; principles of exercise and training; the effects of physical activity on the body systems; games and sports; lifetime wellness activities; dance fundamentals and rhythmic activities; outdoor skills and activities; and adapted physical education and swimming/aquatics.



Special Considerations



An educator certified in this field may: Provide professional development;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Swimming/Aquatics:

An educator with any Instructional Level I or Level II certificate may teach Swimming/Aquatics; however, the Pennsylvania Department of Education strongly recommends that the school entity make every reasonable effort to ensure the safety of its students. This may include requiring Swimming/Aquatics instructors to demonstrate role competency either by (1) possessing an appropriate current aquatic certification from a recognized agency or organization which provides such certification and training such as a Water Safety Instructor certificate or Lifeguard certificate from the Pennsylvania Department of Health or, (2) having prior training and/or experience.

Restrictions



An educator with a Health PK-12 certificate is not qualified to direct or conduct classes in physical education.

An educator with a PK-12 Dance certification is not qualified to direct or conduct classes in physical education.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.