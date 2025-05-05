Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) is a field of study focused on the science and art of living and working well in our complex world including but not limited to family and consumer sciences, career exploration, community and family connections, consumer and family resource management, parenting and child development, food, nutritional and wellness, as well as family and interpersonal relationships.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid PA certificate for Family and Consumer Sciences is qualified to teach family and consumer sciences related courses in grades PK-12.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid PA certificate for family and consumer science is qualified to teach family and consumer sciences, career exploration, community and family connections, consumer and family resources management, parenting and child development, food, nutrition and wellness, as well as family and interpersonal relationships. The FCS-certified educator may also teach career and technical education related family and consumer sciences programs.
Certificate Clarification
The former PA public school certificate Home Economics is still valid to teach family and consumer economics.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may:
- Provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies;
- Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
- May assist students in understanding reading content area materials.
Restrictions
A certificate in Family and Consumer Sciences does not qualify the holder to teach (for assignment) N-3 classrooms as an Early Childhood teacher.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Family and Consumer Sciences Certification
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22, §4.23, §4.31
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #44
|8/17/2023
|Updated terminology and formatting
|9/1/2019
|Updated grade scope for consistency and clarification.