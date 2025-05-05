Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) is a field of study focused on the science and art of living and working well in our complex world including but not limited to family and consumer sciences, career exploration, community and family connections, consumer and family resource management, parenting and child development, food, nutritional and wellness, as well as family and interpersonal relationships.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate for Family and Consumer Sciences is qualified to teach family and consumer sciences related courses in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate for family and consumer science is qualified to teach family and consumer sciences, career exploration, community and family connections, consumer and family resources management, parenting and child development, food, nutrition and wellness, as well as family and interpersonal relationships. The FCS-certified educator may also teach career and technical education related family and consumer sciences programs.

Certificate Clarification

The former PA public school certificate Home Economics is still valid to teach family and consumer economics.



Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

May assist students in understanding reading content area materials.



Restrictions

A certificate in Family and Consumer Sciences does not qualify the holder to teach (for assignment) N-3 classrooms as an Early Childhood teacher.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.