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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 37 - Cooperative Education (7-12)

    ​Instructional Area Code 2361
    Modified: July 20, 2023

    Cooperative Education is the science or art involved in teaching the technical skills, knowledge acquisition and workplace training essential to students. Students with specific career objectives are matched with related employment experiences while they attend planned periods of career related classroom theory.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Cooperative Education is qualified to teach Cooperative Education in grades 7 through 12.

    Certification Assignment

    • An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Cooperative Education is certified to teach Cooperative Education training and courses. This includes the Diversified Occupations program.
    • Cooperative Education is a planned method of instruction developed through a signed cooperative arrangement among school representatives, students, parents and employers in the community.
    • Cooperative Education provides students with an opportunity to alternate in-school academic and career and technical education by engaging in entry-level paid employment in an occupational field for high school credit which the student’s entire occupational work experience is planned, coordinated and supervised by the LEA in close cooperation with the employer.

    Special Considerations

    • An educator certified in this field may:
      • Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;
      • Serve in the role of mentor/advisor; and
      • Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22, §4.23, §4.31

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.142

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPG’s carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04.

    Summary of Changes

    Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #37
    ​7/20/2023
    • ​Updated terminology and format
    ​12/1/2018
    • Special Considerations: Added information to clarify the two paths to certification
    • Clarified the Cooperative Education certification assignment
    ​7/1/2004​Special Education certified educators no longer need the Cooperative Education certificate to perform cooperative education activities with special education students
    ​1/1987
    • Certificates that may teach cooperative education in vocational education areas with a teaching certificate in Agriculture, Business Ed, Distributive Ed, Health Occupations, Home Economics or Trade and Industrial Ed are:
      • Coordinator of Trade and Industrial Education
      • Coordinator of Vocational Education
    • A person certified in Agriculture or Distributive Ed may perform cooperative education duties in their specified areas
    • An administrative or supervisory certification is not qualified to perform cooperative education activities
    • A special education certified educator must also hold a cooperative education certificate to perform cooperative education activities with special education students
    ​3/1975

    ​Certification in Cooperative Ed-CSPG #59

    • The cooperative education certified educator may perform cooperative education duties in the certification area of a single vocational program in which they are vocationally certificated
    • A person certified in Agriculture or Distributive Ed may perform cooperative education duties in their specified areas
    • A Supervisor of Cooperative Education may supervise the program when there are a number of Cooperative Education teachers due to pupil enrollment and activities requiring supervision and administration