Cooperative Education is the science or art involved in teaching the technical skills, knowledge acquisition and workplace training essential to students. Students with specific career objectives are matched with related employment experiences while they attend planned periods of career related classroom theory.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Cooperative Education is qualified to teach Cooperative Education in grades 7 through 12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Cooperative Education is certified to teach Cooperative Education training and courses. This includes the Diversified Occupations program.

Cooperative Education is a planned method of instruction developed through a signed cooperative arrangement among school representatives, students, parents and employers in the community.

Cooperative Education provides students with an opportunity to alternate in-school academic and career and technical education by engaging in entry-level paid employment in an occupational field for high school credit which the student’s entire occupational work experience is planned, coordinated and supervised by the LEA in close cooperation with the employer.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;

Serve in the role of mentor/advisor; and Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.



Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.