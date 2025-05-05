Agriculture is the science or art of teaching Animal Science, Biotechnology, Food Science, Forestry, Leadership and Career Development, Management Economics and Marketing, Natural Resource Management, Plant and Soil Science, Power and Systems Technology from the local to global level.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid certificate for Agriculture is qualified to teach Agriculture courses in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

A person holding a certificate for Agriculture is qualified to teach all Agriculture courses including but not limited to Animal Science, Biotechnology, Food Science, Forestry, Leadership and Career Development, Management Economics and Marketing, Natural Resource Management, Plant and Soil Science, Environmental Science, Economics and Finance, and Power and Systems Technology from the local to international level. An Agriculture teacher is also certified to teach the sociological status of agriculture in political and economic systems.

Special Consideration



An educator certified in this field may:



Provide staff development related to their collegial studies;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score Requirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.