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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 30 - Agriculture

    ​Instructional Area Code 1200
    Modified: April 4, 2024

    Agriculture is the science or art of teaching Animal Science, Biotechnology, Food Science, Forestry, Leadership and Career Development, Management Economics and Marketing, Natural Resource Management, Plant and Soil Science, Power and Systems Technology from the local to global level.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid certificate for Agriculture is qualified to teach Agriculture courses in grades PK-12.

    Certification Assignment

    A person holding a certificate for Agriculture is qualified to teach all Agriculture courses including but not limited to Animal Science, Biotechnology, Food Science, Forestry, Leadership and Career Development, Management Economics and Marketing, Natural Resource Management, Plant and Soil Science, Environmental Science, Economics and Finance, and Power and Systems Technology from the local to international level. An Agriculture teacher is also certified to teach the sociological status of agriculture in political and economic systems.

    Special Consideration

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • Provide staff development related to their collegial studies;
    • Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score Requirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Agriculture Certification

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604, §1549
    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22, §4.23, §4.31
    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 10/76, 1/87, 7/04, 9/19

    Summary of Changes

    Date of RevisionsMajor Changes to CSPG #30
    ​4/4/2024
    • ​​​Added Economics and Finance to Certification Assignment
    ​8/1/2023
    • ​Updated formatting and terminology.
    • Removed limitation on the teaching of Environmental Science
    ​11/1/2019
    • ​Removed statement allowing Agriculture to teach general sciences and environmental sciences.
    • Added a statement allowing Agriculture to teach environmental sciences as related to the agricultural program only.​
    9/1/2019
    • Updated grade scope for consistency and clarification.