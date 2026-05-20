Shapiro Administration’s Nationally-Recognized Investments in Middle School Students Give Thousands of Learners More Opportunities for Hands-On Learning Inside and Outside of the Classroom

Johnstown, PA – Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe joined more than 500 middle schoolers at a One Book, One Community Middle School Reading Program event at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. Each year, the program focuses on a different topic and book, this year’s theme is the Great Johnstown Flood of 1889, and students had the opportunity to read “Flooded: Requiem for Johnstown,” by Anne E. Burg.

The Shapiro Administration has made it a priority to champion literacy initiatives and improve literacy among Pennsylvania’s learners, from young learners just starting out on their reading journey, to anyone looking to improve their skills.

Governor Josh Shapiro has made historic investments to give every Pennsylvania learner the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools and libraries have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities. Signed into law by Governor Shapiro last November, updates to the Public School Code expanded early literacy in schools across the Commonwealth by requiring all public schools to adopt evidence-based reading curriculum and identify and provide targeted assistance to students with reading deficiencies.

“Encouraging students to read – and to read early – helps them to explore topics and worlds that may otherwise remain unknown to them,” said Secretary Rowe. “The collaboration between community colleges, like Penn Highlands, school districts, and libraries is a vital partnership, helping students access the materials and tools they need to dig in on topics that interest them, and learn about parts of Pennsylvania’s rich history that shaped the Commonwealth into what it is today. PDE is proud to continue uplifting the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to literacy.”

The One Book, One Community event, currently in its 19th year, has had more than 20,900 students participate in the program. On Monday, more than 500 students participated in the event, beginning with a presentation of the book, followed by a rotation of stations where students participated in hands-on activities related to themes from the book, including a blacksmith demonstration. During the three-day event, more than 1,300 middle school students from five school districts in and around Cambria County will be able to participate in presentations and hands-on learning.

PDE has made it a top priority to help kids learn how to read through structured literacy – a systematic approach to reading instruction that provides a strong core of foundational skills in English. In January, PDE hosted four webinars for school leaders focused on structured literacy resources and guidance. More than 1,000 participants attended these sessions, demonstrating the field’s deep commitment to structured literacy. PDE’s Structured Literacy landing page has also become a central hub for the field. Since its launch, it has received more than 36,000 views and over 10,000 unique visitors.

Additionally, the Department worked with the Reading Leadership Council to create a list of resources designed to help educators translate research into effective classroom practice – no matter where they are in their literacy journey. Educators can find a wealth of structured literacy resources on the PDE Standards Aligned System (SAS) website, including free and on-demand professional development, and Act 48 and Act 45-approved courses, which keep Pennsylvania teacher and administrative certificates active.

Shapiro Administration investments have delivered universal free breakfast, increased access to mental health support for our students, and increased funding for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and apprenticeship. As a result, CTE enrollment has continued to grow, with more than 3,000 additional students engaging in CTE and career readiness programming supported by PDE. Because of these investments and commitments, Pennsylvania was recognized for its leadership among all states on preparing middle school students for careers – like the hundreds of middle school students at Penn Highlands today.

Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for Basic Education Funding and dollars driven out to the schools that need them most through the Ready to Learn Block Grant, $190 million more for Special Education, and $52 million more for higher education.

The Governor’s 2026–27 budget proposal builds on these successes by increasing opportunity for students, supporting safe learning environments, and continuing to reform the way school districts pay cyber charter schools. Funding supports after-school programs, full-day pre-K and kindergarten, evidence-based reading instruction, school libraries, social and health services, and professional development for educators. The budget also continues funding universal free breakfast, menstrual hygiene products at no cost to students, school infrastructure repairs, and school safety and mental health supports.