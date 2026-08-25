Shapiro Administration Tours Thaddeus Stevens College to Highlight Investments in Higher Education and Workforce Development

Lancaster, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe and Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker visited Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to welcome students on their first day of the fall semester and see firsthand how Shapiro Administration investments in higher education are addressing critical workforce shortages and preparing Pennsylvanians for careers in high-demand fields.

Through the Commonwealth’s support, Thaddeus Stevens recently received $4 million to renovate the historic Lancaster Almshouse, expanding workforce development and technical education opportunities. The college also received a $1 million grant from PDE, expanding its dual-credit program offering high school students the opportunity to earn college credits before graduation – at no cost to the students or their families.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has championed programs that bridge classroom learning with real-world opportunity and align training with in-demand industries and workforce needs across the Commonwealth.

Under the Governor’s leadership, the Commonwealth has begun offering scholarships directly to students enrolled in postsecondary programs that lead to jobs in Pennsylvania industries most in need of skilled workers. Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget expands access to the Grow PA Scholarship Grant Program by $10 million, bringing the annual appropriation to $42.5 million.

Secretaries Rowe and Walker met with students in the college’s electro-mechanical and carpentry technology programs – two of 24 associate degree programs offered at Thaddeus Stevens, almost all of which are eligible for Grow PA scholarships.

“When schools, colleges, employers, and workforce partners are aligned, students can see a clear path from the classroom to meaningful careers that strengthen their communities. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership and with partners like Thaddeus Stevens College, we're expanding opportunity for students while helping employers build the skilled workforce they need,” said Secretary Rowe.

"Governor Shapiro has made it clear that Pennsylvania's greatest competitive advantage is our people. That's why this Administration is making historic investments in education, workforce training, apprenticeships, and career pathways that prepare Pennsylvanians for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Secretary Walker. “At Thaddeus Stevens, students are building the skills that will strengthen our workforce, support employers across the Commonwealth, and power Pennsylvania's economy for years to come.”

In addition to its 23 associate degree programs, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology offers five certificate programs and dozens of short-term training opportunities as part of its Workforce and Economic Development Center. The Lancaster-based college enrolls more than 1,400 students in trade, technology, business, and transportation-focused academic majors. In operations since 1905, the college has never lost sight of its mission: to create equitable access to education that leads to high-demand jobs with wages to help families thrive.

With support from the Shapiro Administration, Thaddeus Stevens College continues to expand its academic offerings. Through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), Thaddeus Stevens recently received $4 million to renovate the historic Lancaster Almshouse, expanding workforce development and technical education opportunities. With a $1 million grant from PDE, Thaddeus Stevens College is expanding its dual-credit program offering high school students the opportunity to earn college credits before graduation – at no cost to the students or their families.

“Our mission is to open doors to opportunity, especially for those who might not have access to enough resources,” said Dr. Pedro A. Rivera II, President of Thaddeus Stevens College. “We do that through partnerships with state and local leadership and community nonprofits, creating pathways whether some might be looking for a short training to access skills and improve their employment opportunities, set themselves on a trajectory for a meaningful career with strong wages, or step into a new plan and skillset in life to help their families thrive knowing a job will be waiting for them.”

Grow PA is administered by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), which is accepting scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year through January 7, 2027. Across the Commonwealth, more than 460 programs of study leading to in-demand occupations are eligible for Grow PA scholarships, including agriculture, business, education, computer science, STEM, nursing, allied health, and criminal justice.

“Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology does an incredible job of preparing students for high-quality, high-demand career paths that our communities desperately need. The college’s mission also works hand-in-hand with the Grow PA program, which was created to help fill the high-demand jobs our commonwealth needs while getting a commitment from students to live and work here in Pennsylvania after they graduate,” said Senator Scott Martin. “This innovative approach to post-secondary education not only helps students graduate with less debt, but also addresses the state’s economic and demographic challenges going forward.”

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is also helping more aspiring educators become highly qualified teachers through the Student Teacher Support Program, which provides stipends to eligible student teachers. Student teaching is a full-time job, and the stipend program lowers a barrier to entry into teaching for students who would otherwise struggle to afford to student teaching. Last year, student teacher stipends supported more than 2,300 student teachers in Pennsylvania. To build on this progress, Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget increases funding for student teacher stipends by $10 million, bringing total support to $40 million annually.

Built on Governor Shapiro’s belief that growing Pennsylvania’s economy and creating opportunity for future generations starts in the classroom, the Shapiro Administration has made historic investments to give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed. Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year.

This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for three years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget also increases funding for career and technical education (CTE) by another $10 million, bringing the total spent on workforce development initiatives to $193 million – a 60 percent increase compared to before Governor Shapiro took office. The result has been nearly 4,000 more students enrolling in CTE courses.

Since January 2023, L&I’s Schools-to-Work initiative has supported 63 programs statewide and 1,961 students with hands-on training, classroom instruction, mentorship, and direct connections to employment and apprenticeship opportunities.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, more than 44,900 Pennsylvanians have participated in apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, opening doors to stable, family-sustaining careers. Two of the six-month training programs at Thaddeus Stevens College’s Workforce Center are among those registered pre-apprenticeship programs. Each year, the number of apprenticeships continues to grow: Pennsylvania registered just 18 new apprenticeship programs in 2022 before Governor Shapiro took office compared to 277 new pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs over the course of his Administration.