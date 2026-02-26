Shapiro Administration Opens Nominations for RISE Awards, Recognizing Pennsylvania’s Inspiring School Employees

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today announced it is accepting nominations for the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. This federal award honors school employees who provide exemplary service to students in pre-kindergarten through high school.

“Behind every successful teacher and administrator is a team of dedicated employees who keep our buildings, buses, cafeterias, and health offices running and our students feeling supported each day,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “These individuals create safe, welcoming environments where students can learn and thrive. I encourage schools, families, and community members across Pennsylvania to nominate an employee whose service truly reflects the spirit of the RISE Award.”

The RISE Award was created to recognize and promote the commitment and excellence exhibited by classified school employees. Each state is invited to nominate up to two individuals by November 1, 2026. The U.S. Secretary of Education will select a single winner from all states’ nominations by May 31, 2026.

To nominate someone for the RISE Award, complete the online Nomination Form by August 31, 2026. More information can be found on PDE's website.

To be eligible for the RISE Award, an individual must be a full- or part-time non-teaching school employee, including: paraprofessionals, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades. Nominations may be submitted by local education agencies, school administrators, professional associations, labor organizations, educational service agencies, nonprofit entities, or parents and students.

The 2025 RISE Awards honored Ken Bonkoski, the facilities manager at Antietam School District who guided the district’s recovery and rebuilding project after a flood devastated one of its school buildings in 2023, and Kimberly Lokhaiser, school bus driver and paraprofessional at Butler Area School District who has helped students learn to read and connect with literature, and even helped a student learn to walk for the first time.

Additionally, one of Pennsylvania’s 2024 RISE recipients, Officer Jim Green from Butler Area School District, was named the national RISE Award winner for his exemplary service to his school community.

Governor Shapiro believes that growing Pennsylvania’s economy and creating opportunity for future generations starts in the classroom. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for Basic Education Funding and dollars driven out to the schools that need them most through the Ready to Learn Block Grant, $190 million more for Special Education, and $52 million more for higher education. Additionally, Governor Shapiro has increased career and technical education (CTE) funding by $65 million - a nearly 50% increase since he took office.

The Governor’s 2026–27 budget proposal builds on these successes by increasing opportunity for students, supporting safe learning environments, and continuing to reform the way school districts pay cyber charter schools. Under the Governor’s plan, Basic Education Funding increases by $50 million, totaling $8.31 billion, while Special Education Funding grows by $50 million, totaling $1.58 billion to support students with disabilities and special needs. Funding supports after-school programs, full-day pre-K and kindergarten, evidence-based reading instruction, school libraries, social and health services, and professional development for educators.

The budget also continues funding universal free breakfast, menstrual hygiene products at no cost to students, school infrastructure repairs, and school safety and mental health supports. Over 800 schools have expanded mental health services, and more than 200 counselors have been hired since the Shapiro Administration began.