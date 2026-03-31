Shapiro Administration Invests Over $1.6 Million to Help More Pennsylvanians Afford Higher Education, Earn College Degrees

Newtown, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced more than $1.6 million in Parent Pathways grant funding to help Pennsylvania parents achieve their goal of attending college and earning a credential, delivering on a critical component of Governor Shapiro’s plan to make higher education more accessible and affordable for all Pennsylvanians. Parent Pathways grants, awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), support parenting students with tuition assistance, emergency funding, and wrap-around services, and more.

“Students across Pennsylvania are balancing the responsibilities of raising children while pursuing a postsecondary education. One of our top priorities is making sure all students have the opportunity to achieve their educational goals, and the Parent Pathways grant program gives students a chance by removing some of the barriers that may otherwise prevent them from completing their education,” said Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Higher Education Dr. Lynette Kuhn. “We are proud to support these colleges and universities in the critical work they do to make sure all students are taken care of and have the resources they need to earn their credentials and build a better future for themselves and their families.”

Since 2024, the Parent Pathways grant program has invested more than $3.2 million in grant funding to 23 colleges and universities. This year’s awards bring the total investment to over $4.8 million in just three years, with 34 total institutions awarded across the Commonwealth.

"We are grateful that the Pennsylvania Department of Education named Bucks County Community College as a recipient of the Parent Pathways Grant,” said the College’s President and CEO Patrick M. Jones. “This funding will provide support to many parenting students — who are highly motivated but often face additional challenges when it comes to earning their degrees — by allowing us to offer last-dollar scholarships and emergency financial assistance that directly address barriers to parenting student success and completion."

The Parent Pathways Grant Program offers institutions the opportunity to apply for competitive funding:

To expand parent programming, resources, and supports or to implement parent programming, resources and supports. Funding can be used, but is not limited to, wrap-around services for students, expansion of child care facilities, staffing salary support for parent navigators, transportation supports, and other expansion of work already being accomplished on campus.

For scholarships covering tuition, fees, housing, meals, books, child care, etc.

For the use of stipends/emergency funding up to a maximum amount as determined by the institution.

The following institutions received Parent Pathways grants:

Allegheny County

Community College of Allegheny College, $150,000

Point Park University, $150,000

Berks County

Reading Area Community College, $150,000

Bucks County

Bucks County Community College, $150,000

Delaware County

Eastern University, $150,000

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, $144,600

Lycoming County

Pennsylvania College of Technology, $150,000

Northampton County

Northampton Community College, $150,000

Philadelphia County

Chestnut Hill College, $150,000

Saint Joseph’s University, $150,000

Westmoreland County

Seton Hill University, $150,000

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has improved education for all Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds, invested in strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians, and broken down barriers to opportunity. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education, and $52 million more for higher education.

The Shapiro Administration has also made the first significant reforms to Pennsylvania’s higher education system in nearly three decades, ultimately creating the State Board of Higher Education.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has made significant strides to improve higher education in Pennsylvania, giving all learners the opportunities they need to chart their own course to success, including: