Secretary of Education Honors Butler Area School District Bus Driver for Three Decades of Service and Commitment to Pennsylvania Students

Butler, PA — Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe visited a Butler Area School District elementary school today to honor a 31-year bus driver and paraprofessional recently recognized as a 2026 Pennsylvania Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award honoree. Kimberly Lokhaiser – or Ms. Kim, as she is known by the students, staff, and community – has built a legacy over three decades of making sure that students feel safe, seen and loved during their travels to and from school each day.

“Kim cares. She cares a lot about the kids. It’s often the unseen efforts, the quiet dedication, the consistent reliability, the everyday kindness that creates the strongest foundation for a thriving school,” said Jay Baxter, the bus supervisor at Center Township Elementary School. “Kim’s impact is felt not only in the work she does, but in the spirit Kim brings.”

Lokhaiser is known for providing a safe and welcoming environment on her school bus each day. Every student who boards the bus is greeted with a warm smile and kindness. In addition to driving the school bus, Lokhaiser serves as a paraprofessional at Butler Area School District’s intermediate school. In her paraprofessional role, Lokhaiser has helped students learn to read and connect with literature -- and even helped a student learn to walk for the first time.

“There is no greater impact on the life and future of a child than the one of a trusted adult who makes that child feel safe, seen and loved,” Dr. Rowe said. “Ms. Kim, through her decades of service and commitment to children in Butler, exemplifies the very best of Pennsylvania’s schools and the support staff who lift up children, families and educators to their greatest potential. I’m honored to recognize her today.”

"For decades, Kimberly Lokhaiser has shown up each day with compassion, joy, and an unwavering commitment to our students. Whether she is behind the wheel of a bus or supporting learners in the classroom, Kim is always building relationships, creating a sense of belonging, and positively impacting the lives of our students. We are very proud to see her recognized with the PA RISE Award," said Dr. Brian White, Superintendent of the Butler Area School District.

“Ms. Kim is truly a special part of our Butler school family. For many of our students, she is the very first smile they see in the morning and the last encouraging voice they hear at the end of the day. She creates a bus environment where students feel safe, welcomed, and known by name,” said Tanya Lewis, Principal of Center Township Elementary School. “We are incredibly proud of Ms. Kim and grateful for the relationships she has built with our students and families over the years.”

Lokhaiser’s kindness extends beyond her students to the parents who trust her to drive their children to and from school safely each day.

“As a mother sending my daughter off to kindergarten for the first time, I was filled with many emotions – pride, excitement, and plenty of worry. From that first morning, our bus driver Ms. Kim, put my heart at ease,” Nicole Munko, a district parent, wrote. “She greeted my daughter with the warmest smile, called her by her name, and helped her find a seat with a new friend.”

The RISE Award, established by Congress in 2019 and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, honors a school employee who provides exemplary service to students in pre-kindergarten through high school. To be eligible for the award, an individual must be a full- or part-time non-teaching school employee, including paraprofessionals, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades.

This is the second year in a row that the Butler Area School District has had a RISE honoree. In addition to receiving Pennsylvania’s honor, Officer Jim Green from Butler Area School District, was named the national RISE Award winner for his exemplary service to his school community.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) selected Lokhaiser and Ken Bonkoski, school facilities manager at Antietam School District, as 2026 Pennsylvania Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award honorees. PDE honored Bonkoski at an event in February

Governor Shapiro believes that growing Pennsylvania’s economy and creating opportunity for future generations starts in the classroom. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for Basic Education Funding and dollars driven out to the schools that need them most through the Ready to Learn Block Grant, $190 million more for Special Education, and $52 million more for higher education. Additionally, Governor Shapiro has increased career and technical education (CTE) funding by $65 million - a nearly 50% increase since he took office.

The Governor’s 2026–27 budget proposal builds on these successes by increasing opportunity for students, supporting safe learning environments, and continuing to reform the way school districts pay cyber charter schools. Under the Governor’s plan, Basic Education Funding increases by $50 million, totaling $8.31 billion, while Special Education Funding grows by $50 million, totaling $1.58 billion to support students with disabilities and special needs. Funding supports after-school programs, full-day pre-K and kindergarten, evidence-based reading instruction, school libraries, social and health services, and professional development for educators.

The budget also continues funding universal free breakfast, menstrual hygiene products at no cost to students, school infrastructure repairs, and school safety and mental health supports. Over 800 schools have expanded mental health services, and more than 200 counselors have been hired since the Shapiro Administration began.