Preparing Today’s Students for Tomorrow’s Jobs: Shapiro Administration Awards $4.3 Million in Grants to 54 Pennsylvania Schools Offering Career and Technical Education Programs

Harrisburg, PA – Building on the Shapiro Administration’s track record of helping more Pennsylvania students discover their passions and earn valuable credentials before graduating from high school, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe today announced $4.3 million in grants to 54 Pennsylvania schools through the Competitive Equipment Grants program to help with the purchase of new equipment for approved career and technical education (CTE) programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs.

Under the Competitive Equipment Grants program, school districts and CTCs can receive grants of up to $85,000 to update or purchase equipment used in the training of students in approved career and technical education programs. The equipment must be aligned with the needs of employers, and programming must provide students with hands-on use of the equipment as part of the curriculum. The full list of recipients can be found on PDE’s Competitive Equipment Grants page.

“Pennsylvania schools innovate every year to offer CTE programs that truly prepare students for jobs that will actually be there when they graduate. Traditional programs like welding and construction are as critical as ever, but CTE programs are continuing to expand into areas like health care and law enforcement,” said Secretary Rowe. “Investments like the grants announced today ensure that all students have an opportunity to explore their interests and chart their own course to success after high school. The Shapiro Administration is laser focused on building tomorrow’s workforce by investing in our students and opening new pathways of opportunity for all.”

Since 2023, the Shapiro Administration has increased funding in CTE by $65 million – nearly 50 percent – helping to expand access for students, not only in career and technical centers (CTCs), but also through CTE programs right in their high schools. As a result, CTE enrollment has continued to grow under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, with more than 3,000 additional students engaging in CTE and career readiness programming.

For example, to support students interested in health careers, the Central Westmoreland CTC in Westmoreland County will use its grant to purchase refurbished hospital beds to train students in its Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services program; the Venango Technology Center in Venango County will purchase a digital panoramic X-ray machine for its Dental Assistant program; and the Jersey Shore Area School District in Lycoming County will purchase a virtual cadaver table for its Health/Medical Assisting Services program.

For students interested in law enforcement careers, the Seneca Highlands CTC in McKean County will use part of its grant to purchase a law enforcement simulator for its Homeland Security program. The Eastern Center for Arts & Technology in Montgomery County will purchase self-contained breathing apparatus for its Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Firefighting and Related Protective Services program.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has improved education for Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds, made strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians, and broken down barriers to opportunity. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education, and $52 million more for higher education.

There are more than 80 CTCs across Pennsylvania – and even more CTE programs offered in high school buildings in many of Pennsylvania’s 500 public school districts, providing PDE-approved programs to thousands of students each school year. These programs are built on foundations of academic rigor and high expectations for student learning and success, and give students the opportunity to earn college credit and participate in Advanced Placement or Honors courses while working toward CTE credentials.