Governor Shapiro’s Historic Investments in Public Education Allow Baldwin-Whitehall School District to Add New ASL Classes, Expand Pre-K Programs for Children and Families

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe met with students and toured American Sign Language (ASL) classrooms at Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh, highlighting the impact Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education is having on students, families, and communities. More than 150 students in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District have taken new American Sign Language (ASL) classes since the 2024-25 school year, supported through the Shapiro Adminsitration’s bipartisan budgets that have driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.

These investments have also allowed the school district to create a pre-K program, which was recently expanded to serve more children and families.

“Real lives are changing in our schools because of Governor Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring that all Pennsylvania children have access to opportunity, no matter their ZIP code. We talk a lot about dollars and budgets, but the impact of those investments is what matters,” said Secretary Rowe. "At Baldwin-Whitehall School District, the youngest learners are getting a high-quality early education and teens are learning new ways to communicate with their peers – all thanks to a bipartisan funding formula that directs public dollars to the schools most in need of those investments.”

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, state funding has increased by 74.4 percent since 2023 – including nearly $8 million in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

A few years ago, a Baldwin-Whitehall teacher created an ASL club for students that became so popular the district directed a portion of its adequacy funding to create a formal ASL class. Now, that same teacher is teaching three ASL classes full time – including levels 1, 2 and 3. In fact, the district recently hired a second teacher with ASL skills to serve students with disabilities who require that support – while simultaneously teaching dozens of students each semester how to communicate with individuals who use ASL.

“We are deeply grateful for the Commonwealth’s investment through the Ready to Learn Block Grant and the opportunities it makes possible for our students,” said Dr. Randal Lutz, Superintendent of Baldwin-Whitehall School District. “This support allows us to create innovative, meaningful learning experiences that meet students where they are, expand what they believe is possible and prepare them to thrive well beyond the classroom. We’re proud to welcome Secretary Rowe and share that work firsthand.”

With the help of Shapiro Administration adequacy funding, Baldwin-Whitehall began offering its first Pre-K class in the 2024-25 school year and expanded it in 2025-26, now serving 36 four-year-olds – none of which would have been possible without investments from the Commonwealth, including more than $19 million in Ready to Learn Block Grant funding since 2024.

Ready to Learn funding – which includes the adequacy supplement for historically underfunded school districts – is distributed each year to school districts and charter schools in a grant that can be used to enhance educational opportunities for students through a long list of acceptable uses. A separate category of Ready to Learn funding is the tax equity supplement available to qualifying school districts, which can use those dollars to stabilize district finances and mitigate the impact of school taxes on residents.

The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.

This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like Baldwin-Whitehall, the following school districts in Southwest Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the Ready to Learn Block Grant since 2024-25.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Allegheny Valley School District: $463,479

Avonworth School District: $474,864

Baldwin-Whitehall School District: $19,134,921

Bethel Park School District: $1,667,253

Brentwood Borough School District: $4,975,049

Carlynton School District: $1,233,113

Chartiers Valley School District: $1,061,925

Clairton City School District: $1,298,549

Cornell School District: $2,129,047

Deer Lakes School District: $1,508,346

Duquesne City School District: $2,090,460

East Allegheny School District: $12,321,128

Elizabeth Forward School District: $2,364,515

Fox Chapel Area School District: $765,090

Gateway School District: $1,307,640

Hampton Township School District: $1,032,390

Highlands School District: $5,819,138

Keystone Oaks School District: $843,381

McKeesport Area School District: $17,842,446

Montour School District: $740,199

Moon Area School District: $1,155,027

Mount Lebanon School District: $1,405,854

North Allegheny School District: $1,895,274

North Hills School District: $2,644,771

Northgate School District: $935,985

Penn Hills School District: $18,616,301

Pine-Richland School District: $1,406,025

Pittsburgh Public Schools: $30,016,269

Plum Borough School District: $5,308,693

Quaker Valley School District: $349,098

Riverview School District: $528,453

Shaler Area School District: $2,269,413

South Allegheny School District: $4,980,100

South Fayette Township School District: $4,294,987

South Park School District: $1,808,808

Steel Valley School District: $2,744,947

Sto-Rox School District: $11,538,793

Upper St Clair School District: $1,533,953

West Allegheny School District: $1,209,357

West Jefferson Hills School District: $2,746,071

West Mifflin Area School District: $8,743,227

Wilkinsburg Borough School District: $991,272

Woodland Hills School District: $14,742,123

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

Apollo-Ridge School District: $1,005,937

Armstrong School District: $7,642,265

Freeport Area School District: $2,593,077

Leechburg Area School District: $774,850

BEAVER COUNTY

Aliquippa School District: $6,578,608

Ambridge Area School District: $8,725,485

Beaver Area School District: $4,312,650

Big Beaver Falls Area School District: $8,835,439

Blackhawk School District: $4,151,492

Central Valley School District: $3,313,042

Freedom Area School District: $4,401,580

Hopewell Area School District: $2,137,467

Midland Borough School District: $1,234,256

New Brighton Area School District: $4,070,059

Riverside Beaver County School District: $1,908,867

Rochester Area School District: $699,822

South Side Area School District: $716,034

Western Beaver County School District: $740,444

FAYETTE COUNTY

Albert Gallatin Area School District: $7,624,388

Brownsville Area School District: $8,196,803

Connellsville Area School District: $13,117,974

Frazier School District: $2,673,002

Laurel Highlands School District: $5,650,723

Uniontown Area School District: $4,134,856

GREENE COUNTY

Carmichaels Area School District: $1,849,114

Central Greene School District: $3,182,544

Jefferson-Morgan School District: $734,376

Southeastern Greene School District: $1,126,679

West Greene School District: $445,890

INDIANA COUNTY

Homer-Center School District: $1,258,202

Indiana Area School District: $1,211,373

Marion Center Area School District: $1,726,464

Penns Manor Area School District: $732,975

Purchase Line School District: $805,713

River Valley School District: $1,134,264

United School District: $783,944

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Brockway Area School District: $3,032,274

Brookville Area School District: $5,689,618

Punxsutawney Area School District: $4,313,125

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Avella Area School District: $465,171

Bentworth School District: $3,555,590

Bethlehem-Center School District: $2,731,309

Burgettstown Area School District: $878,875

California Area School District: $2,680,948

Canon-McMillan School District: $8,795,957

Charleroi Area School District: $6,123,594

Chartiers-Houston School District: $847,097

Fort Cherry School District: $787,473

McGuffey School District: $1,167,789

Peters Township School District: $1,157,439

Ringgold School District: $10,012,077

Trinity Area School District: $3,848,517

Washington School District: $4,937,659

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Belle Vernon Area School District: $7,225,307

Burrell School District: $2,014,319

Derry Area School District: $4,775,469

Franklin Regional School District: $1,228,744

Greater Latrobe School District: $9,417,196

Greensburg Salem School District: $7,023,439

Hempfield Area School District: $8,602,764

Jeannette City School District: $4,190,283

Kiski Area School District: $7,115,531

Ligonier Valley School District: $926,265

Monessen City School District: $1,080,112

Mount Pleasant Area School District: $3,915,846

New Kensington-Arnold School District: $8,560,851

Norwin School District: $15,005,793

Penn-Trafford School District: $3,458,104

Southmoreland School District: $4,991,572

Yough School District: $4,665,373

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.