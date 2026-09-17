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    Governor Shapiro’s Historic Investments in Public Education Allow Baldwin-Whitehall School District to Add New ASL Classes, Expand Pre-K Programs for Children and Families

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office.

     

    For the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, state funding has increased by 74.4 percent since 2023 – including nearly $8 million in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

    September 17, 2026

    Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe met with students and toured American Sign Language (ASL) classrooms at Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh, highlighting the impact Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education is having on students, families, and communities. More than 150 students in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District have taken new American Sign Language (ASL) classes since the 2024-25 school year, supported through the Shapiro Adminsitration’s bipartisan budgets that have driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most. 

    These investments have also allowed the school district to create a pre-K program, which was recently expanded to serve more children and families.

    “Real lives are changing in our schools because of Governor Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring that all Pennsylvania children have access to opportunity, no matter their ZIP code. We talk a lot about dollars and budgets, but the impact of those investments is what matters,” said Secretary Rowe. "At Baldwin-Whitehall School District, the youngest learners are getting a high-quality early education and teens are learning new ways to communicate with their peers – all thanks to a bipartisan funding formula that directs public dollars to the schools most in need of those investments.”

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, state funding has increased by 74.4 percent since 2023 – including nearly $8 million in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts. 

    A few years ago, a Baldwin-Whitehall teacher created an ASL club for students that became so popular the district directed a portion of its adequacy funding to create a formal ASL class. Now, that same teacher is teaching three ASL classes full time – including levels 1, 2 and 3. In fact, the district recently hired a second teacher with ASL skills to serve students with disabilities who require that support – while simultaneously teaching dozens of students each semester how to communicate with individuals who use ASL.

    “We are deeply grateful for the Commonwealth’s investment through the Ready to Learn Block Grant and the opportunities it makes possible for our students,” said Dr. Randal Lutz, Superintendent of Baldwin-Whitehall School District. “This support allows us to create innovative, meaningful learning experiences that meet students where they are, expand what they believe is possible and prepare them to thrive well beyond the classroom. We’re proud to welcome Secretary Rowe and share that work firsthand.”

    With the help of Shapiro Administration adequacy funding, Baldwin-Whitehall began offering its first Pre-K class in the 2024-25 school year and expanded it in 2025-26, now serving 36 four-year-olds – none of which would have been possible without investments from the Commonwealth, including more than $19 million in Ready to Learn Block Grant funding since 2024. 

    Ready to Learn funding – which includes the adequacy supplement for historically underfunded school districts – is distributed each year to school districts and charter schools in a grant that can be used to enhance educational opportunities for students through a long list of acceptable uses. A separate category of Ready to Learn funding is the tax equity supplement available to qualifying school districts, which can use those dollars to stabilize district finances and mitigate the impact of school taxes on residents. 

    The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities. 

    This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

    Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like Baldwin-Whitehall, the following school districts in Southwest Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the Ready to Learn Block Grant since 2024-25.

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY
    Allegheny Valley School District: $463,479
    Avonworth School District: $474,864
    Baldwin-Whitehall School District: $19,134,921
    Bethel Park School District: $1,667,253
    Brentwood Borough School District: $4,975,049
    Carlynton School District: $1,233,113
    Chartiers Valley School District: $1,061,925
    Clairton City School District: $1,298,549
    Cornell School District: $2,129,047
    Deer Lakes School District: $1,508,346
    Duquesne City School District: $2,090,460
    East Allegheny School District: $12,321,128
    Elizabeth Forward School District: $2,364,515
    Fox Chapel Area School District: $765,090
    Gateway School District: $1,307,640
    Hampton Township School District: $1,032,390
    Highlands School District: $5,819,138
    Keystone Oaks School District: $843,381
    McKeesport Area School District: $17,842,446
    Montour School District: $740,199
    Moon Area School District: $1,155,027
    Mount Lebanon School District: $1,405,854
    North Allegheny School District: $1,895,274
    North Hills School District: $2,644,771
    Northgate School District: $935,985
    Penn Hills School District: $18,616,301
    Pine-Richland School District: $1,406,025
    Pittsburgh Public Schools: $30,016,269
    Plum Borough School District: $5,308,693
    Quaker Valley School District: $349,098
    Riverview School District: $528,453
    Shaler Area School District: $2,269,413
    South Allegheny School District: $4,980,100
    South Fayette Township School District: $4,294,987
    South Park School District: $1,808,808
    Steel Valley School District: $2,744,947
    Sto-Rox School District: $11,538,793
    Upper St Clair School District: $1,533,953
    West Allegheny School District: $1,209,357
    West Jefferson Hills School District: $2,746,071
    West Mifflin Area School District: $8,743,227
    Wilkinsburg Borough School District: $991,272
    Woodland Hills School District: $14,742,123

    ARMSTRONG COUNTY
    Apollo-Ridge School District: $1,005,937
    Armstrong School District: $7,642,265
    Freeport Area School District: $2,593,077
    Leechburg Area School District: $774,850

    BEAVER COUNTY
    Aliquippa School District: $6,578,608
    Ambridge Area School District: $8,725,485
    Beaver Area School District: $4,312,650
    Big Beaver Falls Area School District: $8,835,439
    Blackhawk School District: $4,151,492
    Central Valley School District: $3,313,042
    Freedom Area School District: $4,401,580
    Hopewell Area School District: $2,137,467
    Midland Borough School District: $1,234,256
    New Brighton Area School District: $4,070,059
    Riverside Beaver County School District: $1,908,867
    Rochester Area School District: $699,822
    South Side Area School District: $716,034
    Western Beaver County School District: $740,444

    FAYETTE COUNTY
    Albert Gallatin Area School District: $7,624,388
    Brownsville Area School District: $8,196,803
    Connellsville Area School District: $13,117,974
    Frazier School District: $2,673,002
    Laurel Highlands School District: $5,650,723
    Uniontown Area School District: $4,134,856

    GREENE COUNTY
    Carmichaels Area School District: $1,849,114
    Central Greene School District: $3,182,544
    Jefferson-Morgan School District: $734,376
    Southeastern Greene School District: $1,126,679
    West Greene School District: $445,890

    INDIANA COUNTY
    Homer-Center School District: $1,258,202
    Indiana Area School District: $1,211,373
    Marion Center Area School District: $1,726,464
    Penns Manor Area School District: $732,975
    Purchase Line School District: $805,713
    River Valley School District: $1,134,264
    United School District: $783,944

    JEFFERSON COUNTY
    Brockway Area School District: $3,032,274
    Brookville Area School District: $5,689,618
    Punxsutawney Area School District: $4,313,125

    WASHINGTON COUNTY
    Avella Area School District: $465,171
    Bentworth School District: $3,555,590
    Bethlehem-Center School District: $2,731,309
    Burgettstown Area School District: $878,875
    California Area School District: $2,680,948
    Canon-McMillan School District: $8,795,957
    Charleroi Area School District: $6,123,594
    Chartiers-Houston School District: $847,097
    Fort Cherry School District: $787,473
    McGuffey School District: $1,167,789
    Peters Township School District: $1,157,439
    Ringgold School District: $10,012,077
    Trinity Area School District: $3,848,517
    Washington School District: $4,937,659

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY
    Belle Vernon Area School District: $7,225,307
    Burrell School District: $2,014,319
    Derry Area School District: $4,775,469
    Franklin Regional School District: $1,228,744
    Greater Latrobe School District: $9,417,196
    Greensburg Salem School District: $7,023,439
    Hempfield Area School District: $8,602,764
    Jeannette City School District: $4,190,283
    Kiski Area School District: $7,115,531
    Ligonier Valley School District: $926,265
    Monessen City School District: $1,080,112
    Mount Pleasant Area School District: $3,915,846
    New Kensington-Arnold School District: $8,560,851
    Norwin School District: $15,005,793
    Penn-Trafford School District: $3,458,104
    Southmoreland School District: $4,991,572
    Yough School District: $4,665,373

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.

    Media Contacts

    PDE Press Office

    717-783-6788
    Department of Education Media

    Erin James

    Press Secretary 717-783-6788
    Department of Education Media