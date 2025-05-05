Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Energy & Resource Management

    The Energy & Resource Management Office's mission is to manage and promote efficient energy use throughout the Commonwealth of PA. 

    Guaranteed Energy Savings Program

    ​The Energy & Resource Management Office uses the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) as a vehicle to decrease growing utility costs. This is accomplished through a progressive contracting process that enables mass upgrades of building components such as lighting, HVAC, water, etc. to be replaced through a budget neutral process. These upgrades significantly reduce energy usage which result in decreased utility spending. The Energy and Resource Management Office is responsible for facilitating this process for Commonwealth Agencies. 

    How to Qualify

    ​The Commonwealth has issued an Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) (Guaranteed Energy Savings Program, 4400016426) to qualify responsible and responsive contractors to provide services necessary to facilitate, manage, and complete projects executed under the Commonwealth’s Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA).  These GESA projects involve the design and implementation of energy-related improvements, referred to as Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs), at no up-front cost to the Commonwealth.  Additionally, we are seeking to qualify responsible and responsive contractors to provide consulting services in which an energy consultant will manage and oversee all phases of a GESA project.

    The ITQ is available through the JAGGAER system and is strictly an electronic submittal. The GESA ITQ is open enrollment therefore, there isn't a set time for your proposal submission. Please refer to the ITQ Application Guide to assist you with creating a JAGGAER account and submitting an ITQ proposal. Once you are qualified through the ITQ, our RFQ coordinator will notify you when a project is issued. If you need any assistance or have any questions regarding the ITQ, please contact the Department of General Services, Bureau of Procurement, at 717-346-2679.

    Program Documents

    Current List of Approved ITQ Vendors (Updated 7/14/2026) (PDF)

    Sample GESA Contract (PDF​)

    Current Projects

    Use arrow keys to choose tabs. Content for the chosen tab will be revealed below.

    Request for Quotes

    • Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)

    Bulletins

    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (PDF)

    Successful Offeror 

    • Successful Offeror's Submission: Volume 1 (PDF) Volume 2 (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)

    Consulting Services for GESA 2025-2

    • Request for Quotes (PDF)
    • Successful Offeror's Submission (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)

     

    Request for Quotes

    • Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 (PDF)

    Successful Submission

    • Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    RFQ Documents

    • GESA 2019-2 (REBID) RFQ (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF) issued 4/9/2020
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF) issued 4/9/2020
    • Utility Information (Excel)
    • Appendix D - SDB VBE Summary (Fillable PDF Form)
    • Attachment to Appendix D - SDB Participation Submittal (Fillable PDF Form)
    • Attachment to Appendix D - VBE Participation Submittal (Fillable PDF Form)
    • GESA 2019-2 Cancellation Notice 2/18/20 (PDF)
    • Pre Quote Sign In Sheet (PDF)
    • DIBSO Pre-Quote Presentation (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 - 10/10/19 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 - 11/15/19 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 - 11/21/19 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 - 12/24/19 (PDF)

    Consultant GESA 2019-1C 

    • RFQ (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Winning Submission (PDF)

    GESA 2019-1 

    • RFQ (PDF)
    • Utility Information (Excel)
    • Square Footage (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 7 (PDF)
    • Pre-Quote Sign in Sheet (PDF)

    Successful Quote Documents

    • Pre-Quote BDISBO Presentation (PDF)
    • Successful Quote's Technical Submittal (PDF)
    • Successful Quote's ECM/Cost Submittal (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)

    Consultant (GESA 2020-1C)

    • Successful Consultant Quote (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoresheet Summary (PDF
    • Consultant RFQ (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 8/31/2020 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 9/11/2020 (PDF)

    GESA Project (GESA 2020-1)

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Technical Submission (PDF)
    • ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)

    RFQ Documents

    • Bulletin 1 9/11/2020 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 9/23/2020 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 9/30/2020 (PDF)
    • BDISBO Pre Quote Presentation (PDF)
    • GESA Project RFQ (PDF)
    • Utility Information (.zip)

    RFQ Documents

    • Request for Quotes "RFQ" (PDF)
    • Pre-Quote Sign In Sheet (PDF)
    • Pre-Quote BDISBO Presentation (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (Issued 3/29/21) (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (Issued 4/02/21) (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (Issued 4/15/21) (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 (Issued 5/7/21) (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 (Issued 5/20/21) (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 (Issued 5/28/21) (PDF)

    Successful Offeror 

    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)

    Utility Information

    • Utility Usage Report (Excel)
    • EnergyCap Utility Reports 
    • 2017-2020 Usage (Excel)
    • PPL Electricity (Excel)
    • CNG (PDF)
    • Frackville Area Municipal Authority - March 2020-March 2021 (PDF)
    • PPL (PDF) (PDF) (PDF
    • Schuylkill County Municipal Authority 
    • Hydrants (PDF)
    • Sprinklers (PDF)
    • Institution (PDF)

    Consultant

    • Request for Quote "RFQ" (PDF)
    • Successful Quote Documents
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Successful Quote Response (PDF)

    Sole Source

    • Public Notice (PDF)​
    • Determination (PDF)

    ​Request for Quotes

    Request for Quotes "RFQ" (PDF)

    • Bulletin 1 6/8/22 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 7/13/22 with attachments (PDF
      • Bulletin 2 as separate files: Bulletin (PDF)  Attachment A (PDF) Attachment B (PDF) (Excel) Attachment C (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 8/2/22 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 8/5/22 (PDF)

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Successful Offeror's Volume 1 (Technical) Submission (PDF)
    • Successful Offeror's Volume 2 (ECM/Cost) Submission (PDF)

    Utility Information

    All files are in Excel format unless otherwise noted. 

     

     

    Consultant RFQ

    • Request for Quotes (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Successful Offeror Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    GESA Project RFQ

    • Pre Quote Presentations: ERMO (PDF) BDISBO (PDF)
    • Pre Quote Attendance (Excel) (PDF)
    • Request for Quotes (PDF)
    • Utility Information (Excel
    • Reading (PDF)
    • Scranton (PDF)
    • NWOB (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 7 (PDF)

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)

    Consultant RFQ

    • Request for Quotes [RFQ] (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (PDF)

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    Project RFQ

    • Request for Quotes [RFQ] (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 (PDF)
    • Electricity Bill Report (Excel)
    • Pre-Quote Presentations: DGS (PDF) BDISBO (PDF)

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Technical Submission (PDF)
    • ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    GESA 2025-1

    Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)

    Bulletins

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Technical Submission (PDF)
    • ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)

     

     

    GESA 2025-1C Consulting Services for GESA 2025-1

    Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)

    Bulletins

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    Information forthcoming 

    Financing

    • Financing IFB (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Award Letter (PDF)

    RFP

    • RFP with Bulletins (PDF)
    • Proposal Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Winning Proposer's Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Winning Proposer's ECM / Cost Submission (PDF)
    • Winning Proposer's SDB Form (PDF)

    Financing

    Financing RFQ (PDF
    Bulletin 1 (PDF)

    Bulletin 2 (PDF)

    RFP

    RFP with Bulletins (PDF)

    Proposal Scoring Summary (PDF)

    Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    Winning Proposer's Technical Submission (PDF)

    Winning Proposer's ECM / Cost Submission (PDF)

    Winning Proposer's SDB Form (PDF)

    RFQ

     

    Financing Solicitation & Bid Documents

    • Solicitation (PDF)
    • Financing Bulletin 1 (PDF
    • Installment Purchase Agreement (PDF)
    • Gesa Contract (PDF)
    • Rfq (PDF)
    • Rfq Amended 11/7/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 - Issued 11/2/18 (PDF
    • Bulletin 2 (Amended) - Issued 11/7/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 - Issued 12/3/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 - Issued 12/7/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 - Issued 12/11/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 - Issued 1/4/19 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 7 - Issued 1/10/19 (PDF) (See Documents Below)
    • Selected Submission Volume 1 - Technical Submission (PDF), Volume 2 - Ecm / Cost Submission (PDF), Volume 3 - Small Business / Small Diverse Business Submission (PDF)
    • Investment Grade Audit Report (PDF)

    Successful Offeror Documents

    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Volume 1 - Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Volume 2 - Ecm / Cost Submission (PDF)
    • Volume 3 - Small Business / Small Diverse Business Submission (PDF)

    RFQ

    • RFQ (PDF)
    • RFQ Amended 11/7/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 - Issued 11/2/18 (PDF
    • Bulletin 2 (Amended) - Issued 11/7/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 - Issued 12/3/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 - Issued 12/7/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 - Issued 12/11/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 - Issued 1/4/19 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 7 - Issued 1/10/19 (PDF) (See Documents Below)

    Bulletin 7 Documents

    Nature Inn At Bald Eagle State Park Drawings 

    Pre Quote Conference Information

    • Pre Quote Conference Sign In Sheet (PDF)
    • Pre Quote Conference Presentation #1 (PDF)
    • Pre Quote Conference Presentation #2 (PDF)

    Utility Information 

    Click On The Site Name To View & Download A PDF Of Available Utility Information

    Financing Solicitation Package

    • Solicitation (PDF)
    • Original RFQ (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 (PDF)
    • Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
    • Investment Grade Audit (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)

    GESA Project RFQ

    • Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
    • Successful SB/SDB Submission (PDF)
    • Overall Score Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Original RFQ (PDF)
    • Amended RFQ (3/27/18) (PDF)
    • Amended RFQ (4/13/18) (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 (PDF)
    • Utility Information (PDF)
    • Window Specifications (PDF
    • Square Footage (PDF)
    • Pre-Quote Conference Sign In Sheet (PDF)
    • Pre-Quote Conference Presentation (PDF)
    • Contractor's Orientation Guide (PDF)
    • Request For Photographic Equipment (PDF)

    Consultant RFQC

    • Consultant RFQ (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Successful Quote's Technical Submission (PDF)
    • Successful Quote's SDB/Sb Commitment Form (PDF)
    • Quote Score Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    Financing Solicitation

    • Invitation For Bid (IFB (PDF
    • Financing Bulletin 1 - Issued 6/24/20 (PDF)
    • Installment Purchase Agreement, Sample (PDF)
    • Gesa Contract, Sample (PDF)
    • RFQ (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 - Issued 8/23/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 - Issued 9/07/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 - Issued 9/10/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 - Issued 9/17/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 - Issued 10/5/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 - Issued 10/22/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 7 - Issued 11/06/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 8 - Issued 11/09/18 (PDF)
    • Investment Grade Audit Report (PDF)

    Successful Offeror

    • Technical Submission (PDF)
    • ECM / Cost Submission (PDF)
      SB/SDB Submission (PDF)
      Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)

    Gesa Project RFQ

    • RFQ (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 - Issued 8/23/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 2 - Issued 9/07/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 3 - Issued 9/10/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 4 - Issued 9/17/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 5 - Issued 10/5/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 6 - Issued 10/22/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 7 - Issued 11/06/18 (PDF)
    • Bulletin 8 - Issued 11/09/18 (PDF)

    Utility Usage Information

    • 2015 (PDF)
    • 2016 (PDF)
    • 2017 (PDF)
    • Pre-Quote Conference Presentation #1 SB/SDB Info (PDF)
    • Pre-Quote Conference Presentation #2 RFQ / Project Info (PDF)
    • Pre-Quote List Of Attendees (PDF)

    Consultant RFQ

    • RFQ (PDF)
    • Bulletin 1 (PDF)
    • Successful Technical Quote Submission (PDF)
    • Successful SDB/SB Commitment Form (PDF)
    • Scoring Summary (PDF)
    • Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    ​Consultant (GESA 2021-2C)

    Consultant Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)

    Successful Offeror

    Scoring Summary (PDF)
    Recommendation Memo (PDF)

    Successful Technical Submission (PDF)

    GESA Project (GESA 2021-2)

    Successful Offeror

    Recommendation Memo (PDF)
    Scoring Summary (PDF)
    Successful Technical Submission (PDF)

    Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)

     

    Project Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)

    Bulletin 1 issued 8/26/21 (PDF)
    Bulletin 2 issued 9/9/21 (PDF)
    Bulletin 3 issued 9/17/21 (PDF)

    Bulletin 4 issued 9/21/21 (PDF)

    Utility Data (Excel)
    Building 34 & 35 (.zip)
    Building 37 (.zip)

    Steam Trap info (Excel)

    Pre-Quote 

    General Info (PDF)
    BDISBO Presentation (PDF)

    Sign-in Sheet (PDF)

    Agency In-House Energy Efforts

    AGENCYYEARLY SAVINGS *ACT 129 REBATES *INSTANT REBATES*
    Turnpike
    		$209,000$489,993
    DCNR$30,549$9,167
    Corrections$2,347,231$93,737
    Fish & Boat$10,572$    -
    General Services$206,790$541,765
    		$8,318
    Human Services$232,173$7,762
    House of Representatives$7,390$4,678$60
    DMVA$24,768$13,297
    Museum$3,379$    -
    Senate$1,781$    -
    Labor & Industry$42,491$    -
    Game Commission$785$    -
    PA State Police$19,976$13,872
    PEMA$   -$    -$1,620
    ​Totals$3,136,885$910,991$9,998
    *Information provided by Agency

    Contact Us

    Doug Hatcher, Director, 717-787-4762

    Becky Tomlinson, RFQ Coordinator, 717-705-5946