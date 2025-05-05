Guaranteed Energy Savings Program

​The Energy & Resource Management Office uses the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) as a vehicle to decrease growing utility costs. This is accomplished through a progressive contracting process that enables mass upgrades of building components such as lighting, HVAC, water, etc. to be replaced through a budget neutral process. These upgrades significantly reduce energy usage which result in decreased utility spending. The Energy and Resource Management Office is responsible for facilitating this process for Commonwealth Agencies.



How to Qualify

​The Commonwealth has issued an Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) (Guaranteed Energy Savings Program, 4400016426) to qualify responsible and responsive contractors to provide services necessary to facilitate, manage, and complete projects executed under the Commonwealth’s Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA). These GESA projects involve the design and implementation of energy-related improvements, referred to as Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs), at no up-front cost to the Commonwealth. Additionally, we are seeking to qualify responsible and responsive contractors to provide consulting services in which an energy consultant will manage and oversee all phases of a GESA project.



The ITQ is available through the JAGGAER system and is strictly an electronic submittal. The GESA ITQ is open enrollment therefore, there isn't a set time for your proposal submission. Please refer to the ITQ Application Guide to assist you with creating a JAGGAER account and submitting an ITQ proposal. Once you are qualified through the ITQ, our RFQ coordinator will notify you when a project is issued. If you need any assistance or have any questions regarding the ITQ, please contact the Department of General Services, Bureau of Procurement, at 717-346-2679.

Program Documents

Current List of Approved ITQ Vendors (Updated 7/14/2026) (PDF)

Sample GESA Contract (PDF​)