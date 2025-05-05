Design professionals interested in performing design contracts with the department must first complete the Vendor Registration process. Upon successful completion of the process, design firms are encouraged to apply for design opportunities by the department.
Selection of design professionals is governed by Section 905 of the Procurement Code.
Design Selections Process Resources
- Notice of Future Procurements - Selections - 07-14-2026
- Professional Selections Guidelines (Revised June 2026)
- Instructions For Completing And Submitting Application (revised June 2026)
Notices
Emergency Procurement Declaration for Engineering Services
942-2 Phase 1 Emergency Declaration for Design Prof Services 10 20 2022.
***Professional Selections UPDATE:***
The Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) Capital Programs held an online presentation on Monday, May 18, 2026 to review upcoming changes to the Professional Selections & Design Professional Evaluations. These updates will affect future submissions and evaluations, so we encourage everyone to attend.
Design Professional Evaluations Presentation (VIDEO)
Design Professional Evaluations Presentation Presentation Slides
Design Professional Evaluation Criteria
If you have any questions in advance, please contact Capital Programs at RA-GSCAPITALPROGRAM@pa.gov.
PROFESSIONAL SELECTIONS MEETING
Microsoft Teams meeting
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- Meeting ID: 243 254 106 215
- Passcode: mFsoF5
Dial in by phone
- +1 267-332-8737,,464364517# United States, Philadelphia
- Find a local number
- Phone conference ID: 464 364 517#
- For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN
- Recording or transcribing this meeting, in any manner including through a third-party application, may not occur without the consent of all participants, as required by law, and must adhere to Commonwealth policies. For more info click the legal link.
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Currently Advertised Projects
View the Notice of Design Professional Selections. Applications are due July 15, 2026 at 4:30 pm.
Clicking on the project number below will direct you to the e-Marketplace Advertisement for that project:
- PROJECT NO. DGS 377-10 Phase 1 SCI Forest – Roof Replacements, Forest County, PA
- PROJECT NO. DGS 404-67 Phase 1 & 406-60 Phase 2 – PennWest Clarion & Edinboro – Demolition of Underutilized Buildings, Clarion & Erie Counties, PA
- PROJECT NO. DGS 557-27 Phase 1 - South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit – Building Improvements, Franklin County, PA
- PROJECT NO. DGS 573-32 Phase 2 - SCI Camp Hill – New Medical Center, Cumberland County, PA
- PROJECT NO. DGS 579-09 Phase 1 - SCI Houtzdale – HVAC Improvements, Clearfield County, PA
- PROJECT NO. DGS 969-18 Phase 1 - Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home – MacArthur Hall Renovations, Blair County, PA
- PROJECT NO. DGS 1575-08 Phase 1 - SCI Retreat – Demolition, Luzerne County, PA
- PROJECT NO. DGS-2026 SWSS – PGC Statewide Surveyor Services - Third Round
Professional Selections Potential Applicants
Note: Every Monday the potential applicant's list is updated to reflect the most current projects out to bid.
- Results of the May 14, 2026 Selectons Committee Meeting
- Results of the February 18, 2026 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the November 19, 2025 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the August 13, 2025 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the May 14, 2025 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the February 19, 2024 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the February 21, 2024 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the November 16, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the August 17, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the July 11, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the May 17, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the March 16, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the January 19, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- Results of the August 24, 2022 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the February 18, 2026 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the November 19, 2025 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the August 13, 2025 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the May 14 2025 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the February 19 2025 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the November 19 2024 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the August 14 2024 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the July 9 2024 Special Selections Committee Meeting
- From the May 22, 2024 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the February 21, 2024 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the November 16 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the August 17, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the July 11 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the May 17, 2023 Selection Committee Meeting
- From the March 16, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the January 19, 2023 Selections Committee Meeting
- From the August 25, 2022 Selections Committee Meeting
Selection Committee Members:
- R. Scott Christie
- Scott Compton
- Michael Gwin
- James D. Lewis, Jr.
- Commissioning Guidelines for Commonwealth Capital Projects
- DGS Cost Estimating Standards (2025)
- Instructions for Completing and Submitting Application June 2026
- Professional Selections Guidelines
- Feasibility Services Agreement, 2018 Edition
- Professional Agreement and General Conditions to The Agreement, 2017 Edition V.4
- Professional Agreement and General Conditions to The Agreement, 2017 Edition V.3
- Professional Agreement and General Conditions to The Agreement, 2017 Edition V.2
- Summary of Change for The Professional Agreement, 2017 Edition V.2
- Professional Agreement and General Conditions to The Agreement, 2017 Edition
- Attachment 1 Negotiated Project Scope for The Professional Agreement, 2017 Edition
- Summary of Changes for The Professional Agreement, 2017 Edition
- Project Procedure Manual 2017 V.2
- Project Procedure Manual, 2017 Edition
- Addendum to The Project Procedure Manual 2017 Edition
- Summary of Changes for The Project Manual, 2017 Edition
- Division 1, General Requirements, 2017 Edition V.2
- Summary of Changes to The Division 1, General Requirements
- Professional Agreement and General Conditions to The Agreement, 2010 Edition
- Project Procedure Manual, 2010 Edition
- Division 1, General Requirements, 2010 Edition