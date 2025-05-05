File an Insurance Claim Against the Commonwealth

Any person who knowingly and with intent to defraud any insurance company or other person files an application for insurance or statement of claim containing any materially false information or conceals for the purpose of misleading, information concerning any fact material thereto commits a fraudulent insurance act, which is a crime and subjects such person to criminal and civil penalties.

Bodily injury or property damages to Third-Parties



When a Commonwealth employee or vehicle is involved in an incident resulting in damage to third-party property or injury, or if the damage occurs on Commonwealth property, the Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) is responsible for investigating and adjudicating claims. Under PPA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522, the Commonwealth waives sovereign immunity in certain cases, allowing third-party claims for damages. To file a claim, the incident must be documented, including details like time, date, location, and extent of the damage, along with any police involvement. If a Commonwealth vehicle is involved, provide the driver’s name, vehicle plate, and unit number. The claim must be reported to the agency allegedly responsible and submitted through FARM’s Origami Risk portal. Claimants have six months from the incident date to present their claim, in accordance with PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 5522.

FARM handles common claims, such as damage caused by snowplow operations, tree damage in state parks, or accidents involving Commonwealth vehicles. However, claims related to potholes, sinkholes, or natural conditions are generally prohibited by law, as outlined in PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522(b)(5).

Line of Duty Death Benefits

FARM also administers death benefit programs for eligible surviving family members of emergency responders and law enforcement personnel killed in the line of duty under Emergency Responder and Law Enforcement Death Benefit (Act 101) and Killed-in-Service Benefit (Act 51). Surviving family members of National Guard members may also be eligible for Act 51 benefits To submit any incident or claim, use FARM’s Origami Risk portal. Filing fraudulent claims is a criminal offense and may result in civil or criminal penalties.

Submitting Incidents to FARM



Access the FARM Origami Risk Incident reporting portal.



Any person who knowingly and with intent to defraud any insurance company or other person files an application for insurance or statement of claim containing any materially false information or conceals for the purpose of misleading, information concerning any fact material thereto commits a fraudulent insurance act, which is a crime and subjects such person to criminal and civil penalties.