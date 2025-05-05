Welcome to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s online telephone directory.

2026 Commonwealth Telephone Directory PDF

The Commonwealth Telephone Directory may be viewed online only. It has the ability to be searched and navigated quickly. You also have the option to download the directory to your device.

If you are viewing the pdf on a desktop computer, bookmarks will be available for easy navigation throughout the directory. To search the directory, click the magnifying glass, or use Command/Control F to open the search window.

If viewing the pdf on a mobile device, it is recommended that you download the pdf to your device and open it with the Acrobat Reader app for full functionality. If you do not download, you can use your browser’s “Find on Page” tool. This will allow you to search the entire document and arrow through the results.

Updates are accepted by the Bureau of Publications Editor only through your Agency's ​Commonwealth Telephone Directory Coordinator on specified dates. If you are a new coordinator, please reach out to the directory editor for further clarification about the process.

Individual Agency Listings

Individual agency listings are located below.