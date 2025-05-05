Board of Commissioners Meeting Agendas and Reports of Actions

- May 8, 2025
- May 29, 2025
- June 26, 2025
- July 17, 2025
- August 7, 2025
- August 28, 2025
- September 18, 2025
- October 9, 2025
- October 30, 2025
- November 20, 2025
- December 11, 2025
- January 8, 2026
- January 29, 2026
- February 19, 2026
- March 12, 2026
- April 2, 2026
- April 23, 2026
- May 14, 2026
- June 4, 2026
- June 25, 2026
Attendees may join the meeting by phone or online though the Teams Meeting.
Join by phone: 1-267-332-8767
Phone Conference ID: 656 244 55#
Meeting Agendas
|07-15-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|08-05-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|08-26-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|09-16-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|10-07-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|10-28-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|11-18-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|12-09-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|12-30-2021
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|01-20-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|02-10-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|03-03-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|03-24-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|04-14-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|05-05-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|05-26-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|06-16-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|07-07-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|07-28-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|08-12-2022 (Special Meeting)
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|08-18-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|09-08-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|09-29-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|10-20-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|11-10-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|12-01-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|12-22-2022
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|01-12-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|02-02-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|02-23-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|03-16-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|04-06-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|04-27-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|05-18-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|06-08-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|06-29-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|07-20-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|08-10-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|08-31-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|09-21-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|10-12-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|11-02-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|11-30-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|12-21-2023
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|01-11-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|02-01-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|02-22-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|03-14-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|04-04-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|04-25-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|05-16-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|06-06-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|Meeting Date
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|07-02-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|07-18-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|08-08-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|11-21-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|12-12-2024
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|01-02-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|01-23-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|02-13-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|03-06-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|03-27-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|04-17-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|05-08-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|05-29-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|06-26-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|Meeting Date
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|07-17-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|08-07-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|08-28-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|09-18-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|10-09-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|10-30-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|11-20-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|12-11-2025
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|1-08-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|1-29-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|2-19-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|3-12-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|4-02-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|4-23-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|5-14-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|6-04-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording
|6-25-2026
|Agenda
|Report of Actions
|Recording