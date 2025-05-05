Programs and Services

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services provides essential services that support the daily operations and infrastructure of state government. DGS manages state-owned buildings, oversees construction projects, and procures goods and services, while promoting small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses through initiatives that create opportunities for these businesses to compete for state contracts. The department also manages the state's real estate portfolio, fleet, and surplus property to ensure the efficient use of public resources. Additionally, DGS operates the Pennsylvania Capitol Police, ensuring security across the Capitol Complex and state office buildings, while administering parking, security services, and programs related to sustainability, energy savings, and accessibility.