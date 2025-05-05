Operations & Maintenance



Q. When Do I Call the DGS Garage to Have Service Done?

A. Anytime you are in the Harrisburg area. We service all gasoline powered vehicles under 10,000 GVW.



Q. How Do I Contact the DGS Garage for Service?

A. Call the service desk at 717-787-3933. They will set you up with our next available appointment.



Q. Does the DGS Garage Perform Recalls and Warranty Work?

A. We are currently only set up to perform GM recalls and warranty work. Please call to verify we are able to perform the specific GM recall or warranty work you are looking to have done.



Q. Where Do I Pick Up Newly Assigned Commonwealth Vehicles? If My Current Vehicle is Being Replaced, Where Do I Turn It in for The Exchange?

A. All new vehicle pick-ups and returns are conducted at the DGS garage – 2221 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103. Contact our operations office at 717-705-9301 to set up a time for the exchange. They will instruct you on what is needed to complete this process.



Q. If I Am Broken Down in the Harrisburg Area and Need a Tow, Who Do I Call?

A. BVM has a rollback that can be utilized by contacting 717-724-6996. We can tow most light duty cars, vans, and trucks.



Q. What Hours Are the DGS Garage Open?

A. We are open from 7:30am – 3:30pm, Monday thru Friday.



Q. Can I Get Fuel at the DGS Garage After Hours?

A. Yes, the fuel site can be accessed 24/7. The gates are open Monday thru Friday from 6:00am – 6:00pm. On weekends or between the hours of 6:00pm – 6:00am, the fuel site can be accessed by utilizing the fuel card reader at the gate or the call box also located at the gate entrance/exit. Instructions are posted at both the entrance and exit. We offer 87 octane and b5 biodiesel.



Q. How Do I Reserve an Enterprise vehicle for Commonwealth use?

A. By using the Ground Travel Worksheet (GTW), it can be accessed on the DGS webpage. The GTW will allow you to enter your trip information letting you know what the cheapest mode of transportation is for your business needs.



Q. Does Enterprise Provide EZ-Pass Transponders for Rental Vehicles?

A. No, it is up to the agency to provide the driver with an EZ-Pass transponder. If the driver does not have an EZ-Pass transponder and uses the Turnpike, Enterprise will invoice the driver. The driver will be responsible to pay the invoice and reimbursement from the agency or give the invoice to their agency to pay. It is up to each agency how they want to handle this.



Vehicle & Administration



Q. Where Do I Find My Card Number and/or Equipment Number on My Wex Card?

A. The card number is a five digit number under the word card no. 0000-0. The equipment number is the last line on the card which is a nine digit number followed by a 6 digit number (do not include the last 6 digits) ex: 004020000 989898



Q. Who Should I Call When I Am at a Fueling Station and Cannot Get Fuel?

A. Call 1-866-747-4440, which is on the back of the card. They will authorize you to get fuel for one time. Then reach out to your automotive liaison to report the problem so they can work to have it resolved as soon as possible.



Q. Who Should I Contact When My Wex card is Damaged or Lost?

A. Call your automotive liaison and report it to him/her.



Q. Can I Use the Wex Card to Have my Vehicle Serviced?

A. No, it cannot be used to have your vehicle serviced, it can only be used for fuel, car washes, windshield wipers, windshield washer fluid and 1 quart of oil.



Q. Where Do I Send the GSVM-87 and GSVM-88 Forms?

A. Send them to the proper resource account: ra-bvmr-r@pa.gov



Q. Who Should I Call When I Am at a Fueling Station and Cannot Get Fuel?

A. When a driver calls the 1-866-747-4440 number on the back of the card and if the service station will not accept the Mastercard number that Wex gave them, Wex customer service will inform them to call their automotive liaison. If they are unable to reach their automotive liaison, call 717-787-3419.



Customer & Service Division



Q. When Do I need a Work Order for Vehicle Service?

A. A work order must be obtained for any vehicle service performed by a vendor, including any warranty repairs.



Q. When Do I Not Need a Work Order for Vehicle Service?

A. A work order does not need to be obtained if the vehicle is being serviced at the DGS garage, an internal agency garage facility or if it is strictly recall only repairs at a dealership.



Q. How Do I Obtain a Work Order?

A. To obtain a work order, a state employee would contact the BVM customer service division by dialing 1-877-347-9966 and selecting option "0". Please have this information ready and available:

Your nine-digit equipment number. The equipment number can be found on the bottom left of your fuel card or on the middle of your vehicle registration card, under our street address The name and location of your preferred service facility that appears on the ASF approved vendor listing A compiled list of the vehicle services that need to be addressed.

Q. How are recalls handled?

A. You may choose any dealership to perform your vehicle recalls.

Contact the dealer for your appointment; please confirm (via vehicle identification number) that there is a valid recall and that the dealer has the parts to perform the recall. After the recall has been performed, please email the recall invoice to BVM at RA-GSBVMAUTORECALLS@pa.gov.

Q. What if it's after hours and i need to open a work order?

A: All after-hours, weekend or holiday calls are now handled by the Capitol Police. If calling our normal BVM customer service number (1-877-347-9966 and selecting option 0) during one of these times, you will be connected to the Capitol Police who will assist. Once your need has been addressed by the Capitol Police, they will notify BVM and one of our customer service representatives will contact the driver and create a work order the next business day. If your need is not an emergency, please call our office during regular business hours (7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.).