Flag Status
United States Flag:
Full-Staff
Commonwealth Flag:
Full-Staff
Fly a Flag Over the Capitol
The Department of General Services offers the United States and Pennsylvania flags flown over the Capitol to honor individual citizens or organizations.
Flags to be flown over the Capitol may be purchased from the companies listed below or from any other location. DGS cannot donate, sell or distribute flags.
Philip Levin Company
3301-C North Sixth Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
(717) 233-8844
Tyndale Flag Service
7604 Allentown Boulevard
Harrisburg, PA 17112
(717) 545-6228
If you would like to have a flag flown over the Capitol with a certificate authenticating that the flag was flown, please complete the Flag Program Flying Request Form
Please note: A minimum of one week's notice is needed for a certificate to be provided.
The letter and flag(s) should be sent to:
Department of General Services
Capitol Police Flag Program
410 North Office Building
Harrisburg, PA 17125
(717) 787-9013
All flags are returned via regular, USPS mail service at no charge. However, if the flag(s) need to be returned within a short timeframe, a pre-paid envelope for Fed-Ex, UPS or USPS (overnight) must be provided.
For more information, please contact RA-GSFLAGPROGRAM@pa.gov.
Flag Information
The flag, when flown at half-staff, shall be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag shall be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.
When the United States flag is lowered to half-staff, the Commonwealth flag will also be lowered to half-staff.
Special days designated in accordance with this section for flying the flag at half-staff may be proclaimed by the Governor in any manner that he deems appropriate.
- All flags are raised at sunrise and lowered at sunset. The appropriate times conform with the scheduled sunrise/sunset as reported in the daily weather report. The Main Capitol flags are not lowered at sunset but are displayed 24 hours a day.
- The flag shall not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement, except when an all-weather flag is displayed. All flags displayed by the Capitol Police are considered to be all-weather and are flown except during severe weather conditions when personal safety is jeopardized, or property damage may result.
- The flag shall be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremoniously.
- No other flag or pennant shall be placed above or, if on the same level, to the right of the flag of the United States.
- When both the U.S. flag and the Commonwealth flag are flown from adjacent staffs, the flag of the United States shall be hoisted first and lowered last. No flag or pennant may be placed above or, if on the same level, to the right of the flag of the United States.
- In addition to being departmental regulation, it is a violation of the crimes code for anyone to maliciously take down, defile, injure, remove, or in any manner damage, insult, destroy or desecrate the American flag or commonwealth colors.