Important Notice: Act 141 of 2022 Replaces Act 127 of 2012
Effective July 22, 2023, Act 141 of 2022, also known as the Public Works Employment Verification Act, has replaced Act 127 of 2012.
Key Requirements:
- Under Act 141, all public works contractors and subcontractors are required to use the Federal Government’s E-Verify system to confirm that all employees working on public works projects are authorized to work in the United States.
Definition of Public Work:
- The Department defines “Public Work” as construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration, and repair work, excluding maintenance work, performed under contract and funded entirely or partially by a public body. The total estimated cost of the project must exceed $25,000. This definition does not include work under rehabilitation or manpower training programs.
Compliance and Enforcement:
- The Public Works Employment Verification Compliance Office is responsible for administering, educating, and enforcing the provisions of Act 141 of 2022. To ensure compliance, the office provides educational outreach to contractors and subcontractors, conducts random audits, and investigates complaints.
Program Resources
- Statement of Policy as published in the PA Bulletin, July 22, 2023
- Public Works Employment Verification Compliance Form (updated 9/28/23)
- Public Works Employment Verification Complaint Form (updated 7/22/23)
- Public Works Employment Verification Informational Presentation (Updated 2023)
Violation Notices & Warning Letters
- Warning Letter - MVP Specialty Services (7.10.2026)
- Warning Letter - Caritas Construction (5.21.2026)
- Warning Letter - Linde Corporation (5.14.2026)
- Warning Letter - Air Management Techologies, Inc (5.8.2026)
- Warning Letter - Derry Construction (4.20.2026)
- Warning Letter - Dolan Mechanical (4.17.2026)
- Warning Letter - Plum Contracting (4.17.2026)
- 'Warning Letter - Bob Biter Electrical (4.2.2026)
- Warning Letter - Lugaila Mechanical (3.26.2026)
- Warning Letter - Reclaim Company (3.19.2026)
- Warning Letter - Cyprium Solutions (2.19.2026)
- Warning Letter - Wickersham Construction (2.3.2026)
- 5.1 Warning Letter - ATT Sports, Inc (8.7.2025)
- 5.1 Warning Letter - JNS Paving & Excavating (8.26.2025)
- 5.1 Warning Letter - H&P Construction (10.2.2025)
Public Works Employment Verification Compliance Office
Capital Programs
18th & Herr Streets
Harrisburg, PA 17125
RA-GSGSeVerify@pa.gov