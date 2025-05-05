State Surplus Property Program

When a state agency has an item it no longer requires, that item is first offered to other state agencies. By transferring property from one agency to another, the Commonwealth is able to save taxpayer dollars through the reuse of valuable property. When an item is no longer required by any state agency, it is declared surplus and offered for sale in a variety of venues.
Used heavy equipment, off-road equipment, and dump trucks are offered for sale when they are no longer being used by the Commonwealth. These items are first offered to Commonwealth agencies, then municipalities before being offered to the public.
State Agencies can make their purchases here.
To make the sales process more convenient and accessible for additional customers, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services will move the sale of all state surplus property exclusively to an online auction format.
All items are sold at various locations throughout the state or through an online auction. Online auctions are managed by GovDeals.com.
When a Pennsylvania historical bridge is scheduled for replacement due to width or load restrictions, the Commonwealth seeks to identify adaptive re-uses for the bridge. Bridges may be offered for sale to other state agencies, municipalities, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and/or the general public. In the past, historic bridges have been moved and restored as part of state park improvements, Rails to Trails projects, or placed on university campuses.
Guides & Resources:
- How to Surplus Guide
- NEW - PASS 2023 User Interface Updates
- PASS-1-Introduction
- PASS-2-Submitting Disposal Requests
- PASS-3-Submitting Agency-to-Agency Transfer Requests
-
- PASS-5-PCO Responsibilities
- PASS-6-PCO Reporting
- Tips and Tricks for Uploading Photographs
- Process Guidelines for Surplus of IT Equipment (pdf)
Report Surplus Property - Pennsylvania Automated Surplus System (PASS):
- For users WITH @pa.gov username: Pennsylvania Automated Surplus System (P.A.S.S) (Single Sign-On)
- For NON-CWOPA users (email address NOT username@pa.gov ): Pennsylvania Automated Surplus System (P.A.S.S.) (Native Login)
- ** If a NON-CWOPA user, and this is the first time logging into the system, please contact State Surplus at: ra-statesurplus@pa.gov to receive a username and password.
- Employees of the Department of General Services’ Bureau of Supplies and Surplus may not purchase the property.
- Property Control Officer(s) and their supervisor(s) of the Commonwealth agency which declares the property “surplus” may not purchase the property.
- State employees may not purchase any item with a price greater than $500.
- State employees are also subject to any specific guidelines of their respective agencies in regard to purchases of items with a price of $500 or less.
- Employees should check agency policy on purchasing of state property to identify any additional restriction.
We send out periodic updates on items that have been recently surplused by other agencies. If you would like to subscribe to the email distribution to receive notices, please fill out the form.
- Surplus Property Wants List- Use this form to submit a list of items you would like to us to watch for.
- Surplus pick up request
- Warehouse drop off request
- Chain of Custody
- Installing Barcode Fonts