Frequently asked questions (FAQ)
Q. Can I immediately begin bidding on Commonwealth contracts? I’m ready!
A. We can’t wait to work with you! Before bidding on Commonwealth contracts, you must register to do business with the Commonwealth. This process typically takes less than 15 minutes to complete and allows you access to our various procurement portals.
Q. How do I register to do business with the Commonwealth?
A. You can visit the PA Supplier Portal to register quickly and easily. Once on the site, click “Supplier Registration” on the left-hand menu to complete your application. Step-by-step instructions are available in the New Vendor Registration Guide.
After you register, you will be able to access available opportunities to do business with the Commonwealth by accessing one of our three application portals: eMarketplace, JAGGAER and e-Builder systems.
Q. Where do I register to do business with the Commonwealth?
A: There are multiple options available:
All vendors:
- PA Supplier Portal
- PRiSM- DGS Small Diverse & Veteran Registrations
- E-Alerts- Bidding notification Tool (recommended)
Building and construction:
Horizontal ( highway) construction industry:
Non-construction goods and services industry:
Q: What is the PA Supplier Portal?
A. This is a website for companies to register as a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania vendor to begin responding to opportunities to do business with the Commonwealth.
Q. I’ve registered! What’s next?
A. Great — thank you for taking the first step to do business with the Commonwealth! Once you’ve registered, you can visit the following platforms to bid on contracts and access support services:
- Visit the Supplier Service Center to get help with registration, bidding, and account management.
- Visit the eMarketplace to find bidding opportunities.
- Visit e-Alerts to sign up for automated notifications of contract information and procurement opportunities.
Q. How do I log on to the PA Supplier Portal?
A. After completing the registration process, you will be able to select the "Log on" button on the PA Supplier Portal home page and enter your User ID and password that was provided upon completion of registration. For additional questions about the PA Supplier Portal, visit Supplier Service Center.
Q. What is a Vendor Number and why do I need one?
A. A Vendor Number is a unique six-digit number assigned to a registered Commonwealth Vendor. This is sometimes referred to as a Supplier Number or SAP number, and is used for payments, invoicing, and maintaining informational accuracy across the Commonwealth.
Q. How do I find out if I'm registered online or have a Vendor Number?
A. You will need the assistance of the Customer Services Call Center. Please call the Customer Services Call Center at 717-346-2676 (Harrisburg area) or 877-435-7363 (toll free) and select option 1.
Q. If I have a Vendor Number but I am not registered online what do I need to do?
A. Register as an Existing Supplier on the PA Supplier Portal
Q. Why do I have to register online if I already have a Vendor Number?
A. Though your company may already have a Commonwealth Vendor Number, completing the registration process on the PA Supplier Portal will give you the ability to submit electronic bids for contracts, monitor your invoice status within the payment process, secure invoice remittance information, and manage your company’s information online.
Q. Where can I find additional help on registering?
A. We’re here to help. For assistance in the registration process, please call the Customer Services Call Center at 717-346-2676 (Harrisburg area) or 877-435-7363 (toll free). You may also reference the DGS Registering as a Supplier Guide.
Q. What is eMarketplace and where can I find it?
A. Pennsylvania's eMarketplace portal is where registered suppliers can search for business opportunities with the Commonwealth.
Q. How do I find out who within state government purchases what I have to offer?
A. We are happy to assist! Our dedicated team of Procurement and Construction Liaisons are here to assist vendors in navigating the procurement landscape. To connect with a Liaison, please call 717-783-3119
Q. What are e-Alerts and where can I sign up for them?
A. e-Alerts is a subscription service that notifies vendor by email of procurement opportunities. This program can be accessed by both registered suppliers and the general public by creating an e-Alert account at e-Alerts.
Q. What is COSTARS?
A. COSTARS is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program. This program leverages the buying power of state government, along with the over 9,000 COSTARS members, in order to provide members with competitively priced contracts and a more efficient procurement process.
Q. What is an RFP?
A. A Request for Proposal (RFP) is a document that announces a project, describes it, and solicits bids from registered vendors to complete it.
Q. What is an ITQ?
A. An Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) allows vendors to become pre-qualified to participate in restricted procurements issued under the ITQ. For more information on ITQs, visit ITQ Documents and Information.
Q. What is ECMS?
A. Engineering and Construction Management System (ECMS) is the portal used by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and their Business Partners for conducting transportation projects — from bidding through construction and the close-out process. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can find additional information on ECMS on the PennDOT ECMS website.
Q. What are Pre-Bid or Proposal Conferences or Meetings?
A. Often referred interchangeably to be one of the three terms above, this is a public meeting scheduled approximately two weeks after the Commonwealth issues a solicitation so that agencies can offer background information on the solicitation and provide further details on the SDB and VBE submittal packets.
Q. What are UNSPSC codes and why are they important?
A. The United Nations Standard Products and Services Code (UNSPSC) is an indexing system used by the Commonwealth to classify all products and services. The Commonwealth uses this coding system to assist vendors in finding opportunities for those same products and services. It is very important for vendors to accurately list all applicable codes when registering with the Commonwealth to ensure that the e-Alerts notifications are relevant for the products and/or services they provide.
Q. As a Small Diverse Business, can I bid as a prime contractor?
A. Yes, you can!
Q. What is JAGGAER and how can I access it?
A. JAGGAER is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Supplier Management System for non-construction materials and services. The system is used for responding to procurement opportunities such as Requests for Proposals (RFPs), Invitations to Qualify (ITQ), and Requests for Quotations (RFQs).
Q. How do I access the JAGGAER system?
A. To access JAGGAER, please go to the DGS Supplier Service Center web link at JAGGAER Supplier Register and Log-in Page. For more information, visit the JAGGAER Registration Guide.
Q. What is Trimble Unity Construct?
A. Trimble Unity Construct, formerly e-Builder, is a cloud-based construction management software system used by the Department of General Services to manage Capital Construction Projects. The system was put in place as a tool to more effectively and efficiently run Capital Projects by automating processes, standardizing the storage of documents, distributing bid documents, accepting bids electronically and reporting out project information instantaneously.
Q. How do I find building construction opportunities?
A. Suppliers/vendors interested in construction contract opportunities must first complete the PA Supplier Portal registration process. Upon successful completion of the process, they may view bidding opportunities on Trimble.
Q: What are the Micro Business Enterprise (MCB) and Midsize Business Enterprise (MDB) Programs?
A: As a direct outcome of the Pennsylvania Advisory Council for Inclusive Procurement (PACIP) initiative, the Commonwealth has established the Micro and Midsize programs and certifications to address structural disparities within the small business ecosystem. These two distinct programs aim to reduce barriers to participation and competitiveness by recognizing and addressing the different needs of businesses at different stages of growth that contribute to the Commonwealth’s economy.
Q: How do I become certified as a Micro Business Enterprise (MCB)?
A: The qualifications to meet the criteria of a MCB are to have 25 or fewer full-time employees as well as a 3-year average revenue less than or equal to $1 million.
Q: How do I become certified as Midsize Business Enterprise (MDB)?
A: The qualifications to meet the criteria of MDB are to have 750 or fewer full-time employees, as well as a 3-year average revenue of less than $141 million.
Q: Who can participate in the Micro Business Enterprise (MCB) and Midsize Business Enterprise (MDB) Programs?
A: Any US-based vendor meeting the eligibility requirements for MCB or MDB (see above).
Q. How do I apply for verification as a Micro Business Enterprise (MCB) or a Midsize Business Enterprise (MDB)?
A: Registration via the PRiSM platform bdisbo.prismcompliance.com, pending approval from the BDISBO deputate. Support can be found via the resource guide PRISM Compliance Portal Application Guide. The overview of the eligibility requirements for both MCB and MDB can be found above.
Q. If I am already registered and certified in the Commonwealth of PA’s DGS Supplier Portal, how can I register as a Midsize Business Enterprise (MDB)?
A. Upon renewal of your Small Diverse Business (SDB) certification, your profile and eligibility requirements will be reviewed to determine your classification as a MDB.
Q: What are the benefits of being verified as a Micro Business Enterprise (MCB) or a Midsize Business Enterprise (MDB)?
A: Over the past year, BDISBO, in collaboration with Procurement and other Commonwealth Agencies, developed these Pilot Programs to reflect the current landscape of businesses in Pennsylvania. The benefits of being verified as a MCB or MDB are as follows:
- The Commonwealth will strategically identify specific procurement opportunities for micro businesses and midsize businesses to scale and grow through inclusive procurement opportunities.
- Businesses with MCB designation could receive wraparound services to aid in sustainable growth via programs offered through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the US Small Business Administration’s APEX Accelerator, and regional Small Business Development Centers.
- As MCBs are already classified as small businesses (SBs) they inherit all the benefits already applicable to SBs.
- Businesses with MDB designation will play a critical role in bridging the gap between Small Diverse Businesses (SDBs) and larger-scale contracting opportunities by providing tailored support, resources, and growth-aligned goal setting. In doing so, they will help the Commonwealth of PA build a robust pipeline of capable, experienced suppliers prepared to meet the demands of complex state contracting opportunities.
Q: Are Midsize Business Enterprises (MDBs) eligible for the small, veteran business enterprises, and small diverse goal setting program?
A: No, MDBs do not meet the designation of small through the Commonwealth of PA’s small business qualifications, and as such cannot participate in the small business reserve procurement opportunities. However, MDBs can participate in general and designated procurement opportunities for midsize businesses.
Q. How do I become certified as a Small Business (SB)?
A. Small business self-certification is a prerequisite for verification as a Small Diverse Business and Veteran Business Enterprise. After registering as a vendor through the PA Supplier Portal, visit the PRiSM System at PRiSM to complete the free application. Download the application guide for step-by-step instructions.
Q. What are the Small Diverse Business (SDB) and Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE) Programs?
A. The Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) verifies self-certified small businesses that wish to participate as Minority, Woman, LGBT, and Disability-Owned Business Enterprises through the SDB program and Veteran, and Service-Disabled Veteran through the VBE program. Eligible small businesses must hold certifications with one of the Department's approved third-party certification entities. Service-Disabled Veterans possessing a third-party verification from the Vets First Verification Program at vetbiz.gov are considered both SDBs (because of their disabled status) and VBEs (because of their veteran status). After becoming a certified small business, visit PRiSM to complete the application for diverse or veteran verification. Download the application guide for step-by-step instructions.
Q. Who can participate in the SDB Program?
A. Successfully registered small businesses are offered the opportunity to verify as a Small Diverse Business during the SB certification process. The applicant must hold certification as diverse with one of the Department's approved third-party certification entities:
- Unified Certification Program (any state):
- Link to PA program: paucp.com (Free)
- Link to PA program: paucp.com (Free)
- Woman's Business Enterprise National Council - WBE:
- wbenc.org (Fee Based)
- wbenc.org (Fee Based)
- National Minority Supplier Development Council - MBE:
- http://www.nmsdc.org (Fee Based)
- http://www.nmsdc.org (Fee Based)
- Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Program - MBE/WBE:
- http://certify.sba.gov (Free)
- http://certify.sba.gov (Free)
- DisabilityIN - DOBE:
- http://disabilityin.org (Fee Based)
- http://disabilityin.org (Fee Based)
- National LGBT Chamber of Commerce - LGBTBE:
- http://www.nglcc.org (Free with membership/Fee without)
- http://www.nglcc.org (Free with membership/Fee without)
- US Small Business Administration Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) - VBE/Service Disabled Veteran (SDV):
Q. Who can participate in the VBE Program?
A. Successfully registered small businesses are offered the opportunity to verify as a Veteran Business Enterprise during the SB certification process. The applicant must hold certification as Veteran, or service-disabled Veteran with the Department's approved third-party certification entity:
- Veteran Business Enterprise: Veteran Small Business Certification (sba.gov) (Free)
- Service Disabled Veteran: Homepage - Disability:IN (disabilityin.org)
Q. How do I apply for verification as an SDB or a VBE?
A. After obtaining certification as diverse or veteran with one of the Department's approved third-party certification entities, please visit PRiSM to complete the application for diverse or veteran business verification.
Q. Is there a cost to certifying my business as a SB, SDB, or VBE?
A. DGS does not charge any fees to become certified as a small, small diverse, or veteran business. However, third-party entities may charge fees to obtain their required diverse certification.
Q. What is a disparity study?
A. A disparity study examines whether there are any disparities between the utilization and the availability of small diverse businesses on government contracts. In addition to the data analysis, the study also evaluates all findings and makes recommendations to correct any disparities. The study period included contracts that were awarded across a five-year period.
To see the latest DGS Disparity Study, see the "Resources and Reports" section on Resources and Support.
Q. What is the Small Business Reserve (SBR) Program?
A. The SBR program enables businesses of similar sizes and resources to compete among each other for specific government contract opportunities as prime contractors. All Commonwealth agencies under the Governor's jurisdiction are being directed to identify and target 15% of their total agency operational spend for SBR procurements.
Q. Who can participate in the Small Business Reserve (SBR) Program?
A. Any business that meets the eligibility criteria and satisfactorily completes the DGS self-certification process will be deemed a "Small Business." Only DGS-certified Small Businesses will be eligible to bid or propose as prime contractors for procurements issued under this program.
Q. What does a race- and gender-neutral program mean?
A. Race and gender-neutral program measures are designed to encourage the participation of small businesses in government contracting, regardless of the race/ethnicity or gender of businesses' owners.
Q. What does a race- and gender-conscious program mean?
A. Race and gender-conscious program measures are specifically designed to encourage the participation of small diverse businesses in government contracting through narrowly tailored participation goals on individual contracts.
Q. How can I find Small Business Reserve (SBR) opportunities?
A. Enter eMarketplace and in the search criteria field, choose the option to "View Small Business Procurements." Check the box and select to either "View Current Records" or "View Archived Records" to filter the list of SBR solicitations.
Q. What is the Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP)?
A. The Mentor-Protégé Program was established to pair prime contractors with DGS verified small diverse businesses (SDBs) to help them successfully solicit and perform on Commonwealth contracts. For more information, visit the Mentor-Protégé Program page.
Q. Where can I get additional information regarding becoming a vendor with the Commonwealth?
A. The Supplier Service Center assists with registration, bidding, and account management. The Supplier Service Center provides assistance to companies that want to sell materials or services to state agencies. The site contains access links to PA Supplier Portal, eMarketplace, JAGGAER plus the Procurement Handbook, resources and more.
Q. Where can I find the Commonwealth procurement guidelines?
A. The Procurement Handbook provides information on the policies, procedures, and guidelines for the procurement of materials, services, and construction under the authority of the Procurement Code.
Q. What are the small no-bid procurement thresholds?
A. No-bid procurements up to $10,000.
Glossary of terms and acronyms
CP
Capital Programs (formerly Public Works)
BISD
Office of Business Inclusion and Supplier Development. Formerly BDISBO.
BDISBO
Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion, and Small Business Opportunities
BSI
Bureau of Strategic Initiatives
DGS
Department of General Services. A cabinet-level agency that manages state procurement, real estate, and facilities.
BOP
Bureau of Procurement. A DGS agency that works with BISD to establish statewide purchasing policy and directives.
FTE
Full-Time Equivalent. The metric used to calculate a business's workforce size based on a standard 40-hour work week. It is used to determine small business eligibility.
FY
Fiscal Year. A 12‑month period from July 1 to June 30 that the Commonwealth uses to track income, expenses, and financial performance.
SBR
Small Business Reserve. A program that sets aside specific state contracting opportunities. These opportunities are for competition among certified Small Businesses only.
Certification
A process where a registered business self identifies as a Small Business based on their revenue and number of employees.
Verification
A process where BISD reviews third-party certification to officially validate a business as small diverse owned or veteran owned.
MCB
Micro Business. A business consisting of no more than 25 full-time equivalent employees and a three-year average gross revenue cap of $1 million.
MDB
Midsize Business. A for-profit business in the United States which is independently owned, employs 750 or fewer employees and earns $141 million or less in three-year average annual revenue.
SB
Small Business. An independently owned, for-profit business that meets specific employee and gross revenue caps set by the Commonwealth.
SDB
Small Diverse Business. A certified small business that is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by minorities, women, service-disabled veterans, LGBT individuals, or individuals with a disability.
BISD uses the following SDB demographic designators or sub-categories in data and reports
DOBE
Disability-Owned Business Enterprise
MBE
Minority-Owned Business Enterprise
WBE
Women-Owned Business Enterprise
LGBTBE
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, or Transgender Business Enterprise
SDVBE
Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise. A small business at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more service-disabled veterans.
US SBA
Small Business Administration
VBE
Veteran Business Enterprise. A small business at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more veterans.
COSTARS
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Cooperative Purchasing Program. It allows local public procurement units (like municipalities, school districts, and local authorities) to leverage the state’s buying power by purchasing off established DGS contracts.
PA Supplier Portal
A website for companies to register as a Commonwealth supplier. They will then receive a vendor profile and unique vendor number. (Also referred to as SAP or the SAP Portal. See SAP below.)
PRISM
PRISM Compliance Portal. A web-based contract compliance and supplier management software.
JAGGAER
The Commonwealth's e-procurement supplier management system used for non-construction materials and services. It handles the actual submission of responses for RFPs, RFQs, and ITQs.
e-Marketplace
A public-facing platform where buyers and sellers trade goods or services. The state posts active bidding opportunities, solicitations, awards, and archived contract information.
e-Builder
Rebranded as Trimble Unity Construct. See Trimble Unity Construct below.
e-Alerts
The automated email notification system. Vendors subscribe to get alerts when a new bid matches their business profile.
ECMS
Engineering Construction Management System. A platform for construction industry project planning, execution, and collaboration.
SAP
A tool for identifying and managing vendor profiles. (See PA Supplier Portal.)
Vendor number
A unique six-digit identification code assigned to registered contractors and businesses. This identifier is required for billing, receiving purchase orders, and tracking payments. Sometimes called a supplier number.
Trimble
Trimble Unity Construct, formerly e-Builder. A project management platform used for Commonwealth construction and capital project bidding.
BOP
Bureau of Procurement. A DGS agency that works with BISD to establish statewide purchasing policy and directives.
Commodity code
Stamdardized eight-digit identifiers used by the DGS to classify specific goods and services.
GFE
Good Faith Efforts. Documentation required to prove attempts to meet diversity goals.
JOC
Job Order Contracting. A construction project delivery method. It covers multiple small-to-medium projects under one competitive contract with set pricing.
RFI
Request for Information. A document used to gather product, service, or supplier information before buying or starting a or project.
RFP
Request for Proposal. A competitive bidding process used to find the "best value" vendor. Instead of just looking at the lowest price, it evaluates technical expertise, approach, and diversity commitments.
RFQ
Request for Quote. A targeted request sent to vendors already qualified under a broader contract (like an ITQ) to get a specific pricing for a defined project or purchase.
IFB
Invitation for Bids. A competitive procurement tool commonly used for commodities or standard services where the contract is awarded strictly to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.
ITQ
Invitation to Qualify. A procurement document used to solicit competitive pricing from potential suppliers or contractors for products or services that are clearly defined and standardized.
|PA UCP
|Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program. A statewide process to apply for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification. Businesses may apply one time only. If granted, all transportation agencies in that state will accept the certification.
Prime contractor
A business or organization that enters into a direct contractual agreement with a government agency to provide goods or services.
Subcontractor
Any supplier, distributor, vendor, or firm that furnishes supplies or services to or for a prime contractor or another subcontractor.
UNSPSC
United Nations Standards Products and Services Code. A global standard for efficient, accurate classification of products and services across industries and sectors.