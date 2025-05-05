Deadlines

Your filing window is based on your entity type:

Corporations : January 1 - June 30

: January 1 - June 30 Limited Liability Companies : January 1 - September 30

: January 1 - September 30 All others: January 1 - December 31

The Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations strongly encourages filing all annual reports online for the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective choice.

The Department of State's streamlined system allows you to file in just a few simple steps: