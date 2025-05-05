The Office of Security Administration manages parking, security access, and related services to maintain a safe, secure, and efficient work environment for Commonwealth employees, contractors, and authorized visitors. Operating through the Department of General Services, the Office oversees the assignment and enforcement of parking throughout the Capitol Complex and select state office buildings, processes leased parking requests and provides guidance on parking policies and procedures.
The Office also administers photo identification and access badges for employees, contractors, lobbyists, and credentialed press, ensuring compliance with established management directives. This page offers information on parking rules and enforcement, payment of parking tickets, overflow and leased parking options, Commonwealth-owned parking, flag-flying services, and key contacts to help agencies and employees meet security and administrative requirements.
DGS manages parking in and around the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and at the Reading and Scranton State Office Buildings. The Department is also responsible for reviewing and approving all requests for leased parking.
Assignment of Parking by Parking Officers
Each agency has a Parking Officer who manages parking assignments for the agency. Employees should contact their agency Parking Officer for parking questions and requests. Parking Officers are required to advise their agency’s employees of their parking policies. Parking Officers shall ensure that no employee has the use of more than one (1) parking space on Commonwealth parking facilities. Employees may only have one (1) permit for their assigned parking space.
Parking Rules and Enforcement in Commonwealth-Owned Garages, Lots and On-Street Spaces
All parking in the various Commonwealth-owned garages, lots and on-street spaces in and around the Capitol Complex is by permit assignment only. Parking areas are clearly posted and spaces numbered. Unless otherwise specified, a parking assignment is for a specific stall only. Employees are responsible for ensuring that parking permits are clearly displayed in a visible position on their vehicles. Capitol Police Officers are not required to search for the permit. Parking permits shall be replaced when they are no longer legible or damaged. There is no charge for replacements.
Employees are to report unauthorized parking to their Parking Officer, who will in turn report it to the Capitol Police. Unauthorized fabrication or duplication of official parking permits is unlawful and offenders shall be cited and are personally responsible for payment of the fines. Parking is enforceable by Capitol Police during the entire work day. The practice of relocating vehicles after 3:00 p.m. is not permitted; offenders will be ticketed.
Parking Tickets
Parking tickets may be paid by cash, check, credit card, or money order, in person or by mail. Checks and money orders should be made payable to “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”. Failure to pay parking tickets may result in the ticket being reported to the District Magistrate.
Department of General Services
Security Administration Office
401 North Office Building, Room 407
Harrisburg, PA 17125
Phone: (717) 346-1405
Overflow Parking
Information about available overflow parking can be found here.
Leasing Additional Parking
Agencies are required to obtain prior written approval before entering into new, or changing existing Vehicle Parking License Agreements as outlined in outlined in Management Directive 615.15. The Department reviews the requests for appropriateness and availability of existing owned or leased parking. When possible, DGS will attempt to negotiate for below-market rates on behalf of multiple agencies when there are sufficient spaces for volume discounts. Parking requests and questions should be directed to RA-GSCOMLEASEDPKING@pa.gov.
Parking Documents
- Commonwealth Parking Frequently Asked Questions
- Vehicle Parking License Agreement (Non-Reserved)
- Vehicle Parking License Agreement (Reserved)
- Vehicle Parking License Agreeemnt Terms and Conditions
- Changes to Vehicle Parking License Agreement
- Leased parking processing Template
- Owned Parking Template
- Management Directive 615.15
The Department of General Services, Security Administration Office is responsible for issuing and monitoring the use of photo identification badges and photo identification access badges for state employees and contractors in the Capitol Complex, the surrounding Harrisburg area, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading and Scranton. Lobbyists and credentialed members of the press are also required complete applications for a photo Identification badge or photo identification access badge.
Policies and procedures for obtaining and using badges can be found in Management Directive 625.10 Amended – Card Reader and Emergency Response Access to Certain Capitol Complex Buildings and Other State Office Buildings.
Any Commonwealth employee who needs to replace their photo identification badge or photo identification access badge must contact their badging liaison. There is a $15.00 charge for each replacement photo identification badge and a $25.00 charge for each replacement photo identification access badge.
Completed, signed applications along with the additional required documentation and application fees should be submitted to:
Department of General Services
Security Administration Office
401 North Office Building
Harrisburg, PA 17125
Phone: (717) 346-1402
The Department of General Services offers the United States and Pennsylvania flags flown over the Capitol to honor individual citizens or organizations. For more information, visit the Flag Notice page.