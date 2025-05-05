Find Opportunities

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is committed to including businesses at every stage of growth in our procurement process. This page provides the direct paths to contract opportunities within general state agencies and PennDOT.
Strategies for success
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1
Attend pre-bid meetings
These meetings are the primary networking opportunity for small businesses to meet prime contractors in person.
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2
Update your UNSPSC codes
Ensure your codes in the PA Supplier Portal and ECMS are precise. Primes search for you using these specific technical codes.
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3
Sign up to receive alerts
Subscribe to e-Alert to receive email notifications of upcoming procurement opportunities. This program can be accessed by registered suppliers and the general public.
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4
Monitor the ECMS short list
Check the "Short List" in ECMS to see which firms are being considered for PennDOT engineering projects. These are the firms you should contact for subcontracting.
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5
Request assistance
For general BISD inquiries:
Email: ra-smallbusiness@pa.gov | Phone: 717-783-3119
For PennDOT Bureau of Equal Opportunity:
Email: penndotbeo@pa.gov | Phone: 717-787-5891
For help with the supplier portal, bidding, or procurement requests (RFPs, ITQs, SFPs), see the contact information below.