Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD)

    Find Opportunities

    Learn how your business can find opportunities, connect with partners, and submit bids for Commonwealth contracts.

    The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is committed to including businesses at every stage of growth in our procurement process. This page provides the direct paths to contract opportunities within general state agencies and PennDOT. 

    For suppliers: where to find contracting opportunities

    Certified businesses can use these options to bid as a prime or find subcontracting work. Before exploring PennDOT opportunities, review information about the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program (PA UCP).

    Learn more about PA UCP

    General state agency opportunities

    Most state agencies post their solicitations on eMarketplace. This includes everything from office supplies to professional consulting.

    Search eMarketplace

    PennDOT opportunities

    PennDOT uses the Engineering and Construction Management System (ECMS) for all highway and bridge construction contracts.

    Access PennDOT ECMS

    Invitation to Qualify (ITQ)

    The ITQ process pre-qualifies suppliers for specific service categories. Once on an ITQ list, you're eligible to receive requests for quotes.

    Review ITQ documents

    For prime contractors: how to find certified partners

    Prime contractors can use these specialized tools to meet their small, small diverse, and veteran business participation goals.

    Find partners for general agency contracts

    Use the DGS Supplier Search to find partners for non-PennDOT projects. Select a county and commodity code to find partners specific to that region.

    Visit DGS Supplier Search

    Find partners for PennDOT projects

    Use the PennDOT DBE/SBE directory to find eligible firms to help you meet participation goals on transportation projects, like highway and bridge work.

    Search the PennDOT directory

    Strategies for success

    1. 1

      Attend pre-bid meetings

      These meetings are the primary networking opportunity for small businesses to meet prime contractors in person.

    2. 2

      Update your UNSPSC codes

      Ensure your codes in the PA Supplier Portal and ECMS are precise. Primes search for you using these specific technical codes.

    3. 3

      Sign up to receive alerts

      Subscribe to e-Alert to receive email notifications of upcoming procurement opportunities. This program can be accessed by registered suppliers and the general public. 

    4. 4

      Monitor the ECMS short list

      Check the "Short List" in ECMS to see which firms are being considered for PennDOT engineering projects. These are the firms you should contact for subcontracting.

    5. 5

      Request assistance

      For general BISD inquiries: 
      Email: ra-smallbusiness@pa.gov | Phone: 717-783-3119

       

      For PennDOT Bureau of Equal Opportunity: 
      Email: penndotbeo@pa.gov | Phone: 717-787-5891

       

      For help with the supplier portal, bidding, or procurement requests (RFPs, ITQs, SFPs),  see the contact information below.

    Need help? We're here.

    Supplier portal support

    Email to get help with the registration process and vendor numbers—or call 877-435-7363.

    Email the portal team

    General bidding help

    Email for support with eMarketplace and IFB—or call 844-724-7267.

    Email the bid team

    JAGGAER support

    For help with RFPs, ITQs, and SFPs, submit a support request—or call 800-233-1121 and select option 2.

    Submit a support request