The Department of General Services’ Safety Program strives to create a safe work environment for all Commonwealth employees and reduce incidences of workplace injuries. All agencies covered under the Commonwealth’s self-insurance programs are required to develop, implement, and continuously improve an AIPP.
Elements & Protocols
Our AIPP includes both elements and protocols. Elements are basic safety policies that apply to all DGS employees. Protocols are detailed policies that apply to activities with unique risks. This online document allows all DGS employees to have access to the AIPP.
Evacuation Plans (Element I)
State agencies are required by Management Directive 205.38 Emergency and Safe Assembly to establish an emergency evacuation plan. Each plan describes procedures for the orderly evacuation of each building, the assembly of occupants outside the building, and the use of an evacuation plan checklist. An emergency evacuation plan template has been created to assist you in developing your own plan.
Suggestions / Near-Miss Reporting (Element J)
Please complete the Safety Suggestion and Near-Miss Reporting form to share your ideas for improving our workplace safety and health. Suggestions can include ideas about equipment, work practices, or any other safety-related topic you would like to share. “Near-misses" are another important source of hazard identification, and everyone is encouraged to report them. All reports may be completed anonymously if desired.
If a printable version is desired, please complete the paper version of the form and mail or email it to the safety coordinator identified at the bottom of the form.
Accident And Illness Prevention Program
Table Of Contents
I. Preface
II. Elements
- Element A – Safety Policy Statement
- Element B – AIPP Coordinator
- Element C – Responsibilities
- Element D – Goals
- Element E – Hazard Id & Remediation
- Element F – Industrial Hygiene Surveys
- Element G – Industrial Health Services
- Element H – Training & Orientation
- Element I – Emergency Action Plan
- Element J – Suggestion / Near-Miss Reporting
- Element K – Safety Committee / Employee Involvement
- Element L – Rules
- Element M – Accident Investigation
- Element M - Appendix A Incident Investigation Report Form (MS Word)
- Element M - Witness Statement Form (MSWord)
- Element N – First Aid, CPR, AED
- Element O – Evaluating The AIPP’s Effectiveness
III. Protocols
- Protocol 01 – Electrical & Machine Safeguarding
- Protocol 02 – Personal Protective Equipment
- Protocol 03 – Hearing Conservation
- Protocol 04 – Sight Conservation (Within P-02)
- Protocol 05 – Lockout / Tagout
- Protocol 06 – Hazardous Material Handling / Right To Know
- Protocol 07 – Confined Space Entry
- Protocol 08 – Fire Prevention & Control
- Protocol 09 – Substance Abuse Awareness & Prevention
- Protocol 10 – Bloodborne Pathogens, Control Of Exposure
- Protocol 11 – Pre-Operational Process Review
- Protocol 12 – Asbestos Management Program
- Protocol 13 - For Future Use
- Protocol 14 - Rigging And Cranes
- Protocol 15 – Electrical Safety
- Protocol 16 – Elevating Work Platforms
- Protocol 17 – Ergonomics For Office & Labor
- Protocol 18 – Excavation / Trenching
- Protocol 19 – Fall Hazard Prevention & Control
- Protocol 20 – Fleet / Driver Safety
- Protocol 21 – Histoplasmosis
- Protocol 22 – Hot Work Permit
- Protocol 23 – Ladder Safety (Within P-31)
- Protocol 24 – Lead
- Protocol 25 – Materials Handling & Storage (Within P-17)
- Protocol 26 – Powered Industrial Trucks (Pit)
- Protocol 27 – For Future Use
- Protocol 28 – Respiratory Protection
- Protocol 29 – Scaffolding Safety
- Protocol 30 – Thermal Stress
- Protocol 31 – Walking / Working Surfaces
IV. Resources
- Executive Orders:
- 1980-18 Code of Conduct
- 1996-10 State Employee Assistance Program
- 1996-13 Substance Abuse in The Workplace
- 2003-4 Workplace Policy For HIV/AIDS