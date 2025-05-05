The Department of General Services’ Safety Program strives to create a safe work environment for all Commonwealth employees and reduce incidences of workplace injuries. All agencies covered under the Commonwealth’s self-insurance programs are required to develop, implement, and continuously improve an AIPP.

Elements & Protocols

Our AIPP includes both elements and protocols. Elements are basic safety policies that apply to all DGS employees. Protocols are detailed policies that apply to activities with unique risks. This online document allows all DGS employees to have access to the AIPP.

Evacuation Plans (Element I)

State agencies are required by Management Directive 205.38 Emergency and Safe Assembly to establish an emergency evacuation plan. Each plan describes procedures for the orderly evacuation of each building, the assembly of occupants outside the building, and the use of an evacuation plan checklist. An emergency evacuation plan template has been created to assist you in developing your own plan.

Suggestions / Near-Miss Reporting (Element J)

Please complete the Safety Suggestion and Near-Miss Reporting form to share your ideas for improving our workplace safety and health. Suggestions can include ideas about equipment, work practices, or any other safety-related topic you would like to share. “Near-misses" are another important source of hazard identification, and everyone is encouraged to report them. All reports may be completed anonymously if desired.

If a printable version is desired, please complete the paper version of the form and mail or email it to the safety coordinator identified at the bottom of the form.

Accident And Illness Prevention Program

Table Of Contents

I. Preface

II. Elements

III. Protocols

IV. Resources