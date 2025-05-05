DGS-Managed Facilities Design Requests

The Bureau of Real Estate, Division of Real Estate Services (DORES) is responsible for creating and maintaining floor plans for DGS-managed facilities.



Policies, space standards and guidelines for office planning and layout are outlined in Management Directive 625.1 – Repairs, Alterations, and Improvements to Commonwealth Buildings Under the Direct Supervision of the Department of General Services and Manual 260.1 Space Utilization.

Questions should be sent to RA-BRESPACEMGMT@pa.gov or by calling (717) 787-4394.