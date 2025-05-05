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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    DGS-Managed Facilities Design Requests

    The Bureau of Real Estate, Division of Real Estate Services (DORES) is responsible for creating and maintaining floor plans for DGS-managed facilities. 

    Policies, space standards and guidelines for office planning and layout are outlined in Management Directive 625.1 – Repairs, Alterations, and Improvements to Commonwealth Buildings Under the Direct Supervision of the Department of General Services and Manual 260.1 Space Utilization.

    Questions should be sent to RA-BRESPACEMGMT@pa.gov or by calling (717) 787-4394.